Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 29, 2026)

The most dominant Florida high school football teams continue to comprise the top 5 in the latest High School on SI state rankings, but several others are making a move as the second half of the 2026 season kicks off.

IMG Academy (5-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida by High School On SI – but face their fifth out-of-state team this week when it takes on The St. James Performance Academy (4-0) of Springfield, Va.

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0), ranked No. 3 nationally, held onto the No. 2 spot in Florida but faces a tough test this week when it visits Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) in a big South Florida showdown. The Lions are ranked No. 4 in Florida.

Columbus (4-1), a Catholic school in Miami, stayed at No. 3 after recording their third consecutive blowout. The Explorers are ranked No. 20 nationally.

Southwest Florida power Venice (6-0) stayed at No. 5 after outlasting Sarasota, 57-33, in a high-scoring affair.

Making big moves in the rankings were Miami Central (4-1), which jumped seven spots to No. 10; and Clearwater Central Catholic (5-0), which moved six spots to No. 18.

Mandarin jumped back into the Top 25 after beating Fletcher in a North Florida game.

High School On SI

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1. IMG Academy (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, Texas), 56-7.

Next up: vs. The St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.) (4-0), Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, looked in rhythm against Legacy School after having to rally past upset-minded The First Academy (Orlando) the week before. Keith Smith rushed five times for 120 yards and two TDs. They next face a St. James team that has outscored opponents, 235-20, including two shutouts.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Chaminade-Madonna (4-1), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, this week face their biggest test since battling past Miami Columbus, 31-24, on Sept. 4. Blake Calixte has passed for 605 yards and nine TDs, Tyler Reid has rushed for 574 yards and five scores, and Llewelyn Peets has made a whopping 84 tackles for STA.

3. Miami Columbus (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Homestead, 58-0.

Next up: vs. Miami Southwest (1-4), Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

The Explorers remain at No. 3 after recording their third consecutive blowout. Also ranked No. 20 nationally by High School On SI, Columbus got two rushing touchdowns from senior Cecil Smith. The Explorers now take on a Southwest team that has lost four straight.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Saint Andrew’s, 48-3.

Next up: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after overwhelming Saint Andrew’s. Kedarius Rhaney caught nine passes for 146 yards and three TDs for the winners. Chaminade-Madonna next faces its second nationally ranked team of the season this week when it hosts St. Thomas Aquinas. The Lions earlier this season lost to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 24-7. Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 9 nationally.

5. Venice (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Sarasota, 57-33.

Next up: at Raines (5-0), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The Indians remain at No. 5 after rolling up 57 points and withstanding a 420-yard, four-TD passing performance from Sarasota’s Hudson West, who also rushed for a score. Dorien Irving-Jones rushed 18 times for 208 yards and three TDs for Venice, which faces another monster test this week when it visits unbeaten and No. 11 Raines.

6. West Boca Raton (4-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Olympic Heights, 57-0.

Next up: at Glades Central (2-3), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls stay put at No. 6 after recording their biggest win of the season. Quarterback Trey Moran leads West Boca Raton. The Bulls next face Glades Central, which has won two of its last three games after a slow start. Tawan Roux has passed for 731 yards and nine TDs, and two players have more than 200 yards receiving for the Raiders.

7. Armwood (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Plant, 56-0.

Next up: Idle

The Hawks jumped two more spots after recording their fourth consecutive decisive victory. Mikey Vernon caught three passes for 152 yards and two TDs.

8. Tampa Bay Tech (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Bloomingdale, 41-0.

Next up: at Lennard (5-1), Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans remain at No. 8 after recording their third shutout of the season. Kesean Smith ran 13 times for 123 yards and two TDs for the winners. They face a much tougher challenge this week, however, in Lennard. The Longhorns have won five straight since taking Armwood to the wire in a 17-7 season-opening loss. Quarterback Antonio Balaguer has passed for 1,367 yards and 14 TDs and rushed for 242 yards and four scores.

9. Cardinal Newman (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Delray Beach Atlantic (3-1), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 2A state champ Cardinal Newman dropped two spots despite being off last week. Pedro Martinez has passed for 761 yards and 10 TDs, and Janarro Sumpter has rushed for 503 yards and nine scores for the Crusaders. They face a tough road test this week when they battle an Atlantic team that has been competitive in every game this season. The Eagles have not played since beating Pahokee, 21-17, on Sept. 10.

10. Miami Central (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Miami Northwestern, 52-10.

Next up: at Miami Springs (5-1), Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

The Rockets jumped seven spots after overwhelming defending Class 3A state runner-up Northwestern. Ninaud Joseph ran 15 times for 191 yards and two TDs for Central. They next face a Miami Springs team that is coming off a 47-6 victory against Miami Jackson.

11. Raines (5-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Venice (5-0), Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings moved up two spots despite being off last week. Running back TJ Williamson has rushed for 390 yards and six TDs, and Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan has passed for 423 yards and four scores. Raines faces its toughest test of the season when it hosts state power Venice this week.

12. Cardinal Mooney (4-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Braden River, 62-7.

Next up: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (5-0), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars moved up two spots after dismantling Braden River for their third consecutive victory. Cardinal Mooney is led by quarterback Davin Davidson, a Florida signee, and running back Connail Jackson. The Cougars face a monster test this week against visiting and No. 18 Clearwater Central Catholic.

13. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Cocoa (1-3), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The Royals slipped a spot despite being off last week. Freshman quarterback Deuce Woods, Jr., leads TFA. The Royals next take on a Cocoa program that has fallen since coach Ryan Schneider left for Melbourne Central Catholic. Schneider won three straight state titles (2022-2024) while at Cocoa.

14. DeLand (4-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Spruce Creek, 42-14.

Next up: vs. Centennial (1-4), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs dropped four spots despite mauling Spruce Creek for their third consecutive victory. Quarterback Gardner Nordman and athlete Taihj Moore lead the offense, and five players have 20 or more tackles on defense. They next take on Centennial, which has lost four straight.

15. Lakeland (4-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Auburndale, 49-14.

Next up: vs. SFA (Dover) (2-4), Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts remained at No. 15 after dispatching Polk County foe, Auburndale. Kelin Hendrix passed for 125 yards and two TDs. The Naughts next take on an SFA team that lost three straight before picking up a forfeit victory last week.

16. Lake City Columbia (6-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Riverside, 35-17.

Next up: at Manatee (4-2), Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers dropped five spots despite beating Riverside by 18 points. Quarterback Amari Green passed for 209 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 52 yards for Columbia. The Tigers next take on a Manatee team that has won four of its last five games. Nolan Downes has passed for 1,316 yards and 13 TDs, Caedon White has rushed for 968 yards and 15 TDs, and two receivers have more than 300 yards receiving.

17. American Heritage Plantation (3-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Miramar, 41-0.

Next up: Idle

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots got back on track with a big shutout of Miramar after losing two of their last three games coming into the contest. Northwestern transfer Neimann Lawrence went wild, completing 15 of 23 passes for 261 yards and five TDs with no interceptions.

18. Clearwater Central Catholic (5-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Tampa Catholic, 14-10.

Next up: at Cardinal Mooney (4-1), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The Marauders bump up six spots to No. 18 after beating a good Tampa Catholic team. They face their toughest challenge of the season this week at defending Class 2A state champ Cardinal Mooney.

19. Carrollwood Day School (6-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Zephyrhills Christian Academy, 56-3.

Next up: vs. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (3-3), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school continued its ramping on the Gulf Coast, blasting ZCA by 53 points. Quarterback Myles McDonald and running back Kameron Battle lead CDS. The Patriots this week face their toughest challenge in TCA, which has lost two overtime games by a total of three points and another by seven. The Conquerors last week defeated North Florida Educational Institute, 42-0, as Terel Dallas passed for 129 yards and two TDs.

20. Buchholz (6-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Ocala Forest, 38-20.

Next up: at Santa Fe (5-0), Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats slipped one spot despite an impressive win against previously undefeated Ocala Forest. Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore passed for 144 yards and two TDs, and rushed 13 times for 116 yards and a score. They next face a Santa Fe team that is allowing only 10 points per game and has recorded two shutouts.

21. St. Augustine (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Clay, 37-13.

Next up: Idle

The Yellow Jackets moved up a spot after beating Clay – their fourth decisive victory of the season. Quarterback Cash Downey and running back Chance Carter lead the team.

22. Sanford Seminole (5-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Apopka, 43-18.

Next up: Idle

The Seminoles jump three spots after beating Apopka in their highest-scoring game of the season. Daniel Proenza passed for 271 yards and three TDs for Seminole.

23. Bolles (4-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Baldwin, 58-10.

Next up: Idle

The Bulldogs dropped three spots despite a decisive victory against Baldwin. Luke Toland passed for 134 yards and three TDs, and star running back Xander Edwards rushed 13 times for 132 yards and two scores.

24. Vero Beach (5-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Fort Pierce Central, 10-7.

Next up: vs. Mainland (2-2), Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

The Indians dropped six spots despite an impressive win against previously unbeaten Fort Pierce Central. New quarterback Makai White, a freshman, has played well in place of injured starter Champ Monds, a Notre Dame commit. Vero Beach next takes on a Mainland team that has struggled in close games. The Buccaneers defeated University High (Orange City), 48-0, last week.

25. Mandarin (4-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Def. Fletcher, 31-10.

Next up: vs. Lake Mary (1-4), Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs bounced back from a 31-13 loss to Raines by beating Fletcher. Knox Annis passed for 281 yards and two TDs, and Shaunqueze Foster rushed 16 times for 111 yards and two scores. They next take on defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary, which has struggled with the loss of more than 30 seniors from last year’s title team.

Dropped Out

21. Jones

Under Consideration

Jones

Merritt Island

Miami Palmetto

Port Charlotte

Hawthorne

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962