Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

Central Florida high school football players powered their way to some impressive performances in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

From St. Cloud’s Jeremiah Lattier accounting for two touchdowns in two overtime periods to Melbourne’s Tyrese Jefferson scoring three different ways, Central Florida area athletes left fans on the edge of their seats last week.

High School On SI has selected 16 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Deltona RB/LB Allen Baldwin for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Aug. 24-29, 2026).

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 13, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Edwin Reyes-Ortiz, LG/NG, Hagerty

Talented two-way senior made three tackles, two quarterback pressures and seven pancakes to lead the Huskies past rival Winter Springs, 33-25.

Jordan DeJesus, RB, Winter Park

Junior rushed a whopping 33 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to power the Wildcats past Lake Nona, 13-10.

Daniel Proenza, QB, Seminole

Rushed nine times for 110 yards and one TD and completed 8 of 11 passes for 120 yards and a score to guide the unbeaten Seminoles (3-0) past Eau Gallie, 27-13.

Fred Ards, DE, Jones

The Texas A&M commit made multiple sacks to lead the Tigers past Jones, 12-6, in the annual Soul Bowl.

Dorian Wright, DB, Kissimmee Osceola

Senior made a key interception to lead the Kowboys past Lake Mary, 17-9. It was one of four turnovers forced by Osceola.

Johnnie Cobbs, RB, Oviedo

Star senior rushed 20 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns to power the Lions past Lake Brantley, 35-28, in overtime.

Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud

Talented junior completed 13 of 20 passes for 188 yards, including the game-winner in the second overtime, to lead the Bulldogs past South Sumter, 41-34. He also scored on a quarterback sneak in the first overtime to keep the game tied.

Yuto Kawamura-Johnson, WR, West Orange

Star senior caught four passes for 139 yards and two TDs to guide the Warriors past Wekiva, 59-6.

Micah Branch, WR, Merritt Island Christian

Hauled in three passes for a whopping 172 yards and two TDs to power the Cougars past the Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, 48-14.

Noah Corriveau, WR/CB, Satellite

Senior had more than 100 yards receiving and two TDs to lead the Scorpions past Seabreeze, 35-2.

Izael Johnson, RB/CB, Heritage

Senior rushed for a TD and hit paydirt on a 63-yard scoop-and-score to lift the Panthers check past Viera, 28-22.

Tyrese Jefferson, RB, Melbourne

Super sophomore caught a 13-yard TD pass, ran for TDs of 1 and 35 yards and returned a punt 71 yards for a score to power the Bulldogs past Winter Springs, 55-14.

Ryan Rogers, RB/MLB, Cocoa Beach

Senior rushed for 87 yards and two TDs and caught four passes for 53 yards and a score to march the unbeaten Minutemen (3-0) past Foundation Academy, 28-21.

Todd Cutler, RB, New Smyrna Beach

Rushed 10 times for 169 yards and three TDs and caught a TD pass to propel the Barracudas past Lyman, 55-0.

Dontez Culley, RB/DE, Spruce Creek

Junior rushed 21 times for 172 yards and one TD to guide the Hawks past previously unbeaten Titusville, 23-14.

Tamauri Collins, RB, Tavares

Star senior rushed 22 times for 164 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Mount Dora, 24-13.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962