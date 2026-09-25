Tampa Catholic's Turnaround Faces Major Test Against Unbeaten Clearwater Central Catholic

Tampa Catholic doesn't have to look far to measure how much its football program has changed in a year.

Just look at what happened the last time the Crusaders played Clearwater Central Catholic.

The Marauders led 42-0 by halftime and won 49-7 last September on their way to a season in which Tampa Catholic finished 1-9.

A year later, the Crusaders get another shot.

Tampa Catholic enters Friday night's rematch 4-1 under coach Mike Gregory, already quadrupling last season's win total. Clearwater Central Catholic remains one of Florida's top teams, bringing a 4-0 record and the No. 24 spot in the latest High School On SI Florida Top 25 to Tampa.

There's also more at stake than measuring Tampa Catholic's improvement.

Both teams are 1-0 in Class 2A District 6.

Tampa Catholic's Turnaround Starts With Protecting the Football

Tampa Catholic opened the season with four consecutive victories over Jefferson, St. Petersburg Catholic, Nature Coast Tech and Berkeley Prep before suffering its first loss, 27-10 against Killian.

Senior quarterback Chance Houston has been one of the keys to the turnaround.

Through the four games represented in MaxPreps' individual statistics, Houston has completed 48 of 71 passes for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception.

Senior Mannie McKinney has emerged as his leading receiver, catching 13 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 24.9 yards per reception.

Eric "EJ" Douglas has provided production in multiple roles, rushing for 290 yards while adding another 159 receiving yards.

The challenge Friday will be maintaining that efficiency against a Clearwater Central Catholic defense capable of creating negative plays and turnovers.

The Marauders have recorded 17 sacks and six interceptions through four games.

Sophomore Na'im Jefferson leads CCC with 3.5 sacks, while junior Kellan Jackson and senior Dicarieze Williams have three apiece. Senior Daveon Belhomme has intercepted three passes.

Tampa Catholic has largely avoided the mistakes that can quickly change a game.

CCC has shown it can create them.

Khayse Barrett Gives CCC Two Ways to Move the Ball

Clearwater Central Catholic presents a different problem offensively.

Senior quarterback Khayse Barrett has produced almost identical numbers with his arm and his legs.

Barrett has completed 36 of 49 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns. He has also carried 61 times for 461 yards and four scores.

Through four games, Barrett has actually rushed for 10 more yards than he has thrown for.

The Marauders as a whole have leaned toward the ground game, rushing for 976 yards and 14 touchdowns compared with 725 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

When CCC does throw, junior Luke Wilson has emerged as Barrett's primary target with 21 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

CCC ‘28 QB Khayse Barrett finds ‘28 WR Luke Wilson across the middle with space as he takes it to the house



XP NO GOOD. CCC up 6-0 middle of the 1Q @CCCMaraudersFB pic.twitter.com/QSeuLCbOW9 — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) August 21, 2026

Khayse Barrett Gives CCC a Dual-Threat Quarterback

Clearwater Central Catholic creates a different challenge for Tampa Catholic's defense.

Senior quarterback Khayse Barrett has been nearly as productive running the football as he has throwing it.

Barrett has completed 36 of 49 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 61 times for 461 yards and four more scores.

Through four games, he has actually rushed for 10 more yards than he has thrown for.

The Marauders have leaned heavily on their ground game overall, rushing for 976 yards and 14 touchdowns compared with 725 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Junior Luke Wilson has been Barrett's leading target, catching 21 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Stopping Barrett and the CCC running game will be a significant test for Tampa Catholic.

The Crusaders have intercepted seven passes in the four games represented in their MaxPreps statistics, including three by senior Carl Jones Jr., but have recorded only four sacks.

Against a CCC offense averaging 244 rushing yards per game, Tampa Catholic's first priority will be preventing Barrett and the Marauders from controlling the game on the ground.

District 6 Stakes Add Importance to the Rematch

Both teams have already taken an important first step in the Class 2A District 6 race.

Tampa Catholic defeated Berkeley Prep 24-14 in its district opener.

Clearwater Central Catholic opened district play with a 42-7 victory over Calvary Christian.

That puts both teams at 1-0 in the district heading into Friday night's matchup.

For Tampa Catholic, however, this game carries an additional measuring stick.

A year ago, the Crusaders were down 42 points to CCC before halftime.

They went on to finish 1-9.

Now they're 4-1, protecting the football, producing explosive plays in the passing game and competing for position in the district race.

Friday night will provide the clearest indication yet of just how much has changed.

Clearwater Central Catholic (4-0) at Tampa Catholic (4-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Catholic High School, Tampa