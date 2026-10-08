Analysis: The Word Is Out in Florida. Fight and Your Postseason Dreams Are Over.

Florida high school football teams have been put on notice.

Win all the games you want. Climb the rankings. Chase a district championship. Dream about hoisting a state championship trophy in December.

But get involved in a postgame brawl, and none of it may matter.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has delivered that message loud and clear, banning three football programs from the 2026 postseason following two separate fights last week.

Miami Carol City, Deltona and Matanzas are all facing the same fate. Their regular seasons can continue, but their championship dreams have been taken away.

It's perhaps the strongest warning about sportsmanship the FHSAA has delivered in years.

Two Nights, Two Fights, Three Teams Punished

The trouble began Thursday, Oct. 1, when Deltona defeated Matanzas 21-12 in a game played at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.

Instead of ending with the customary postgame handshake, the contest erupted into a fight involving players from both teams.

Video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting investigations by both school districts and the FHSAA.

On Thursday, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported that the FHSAA had placed both schools on restrictive probation, making them ineligible for the 2026 state playoffs.

Deltona entered Week 8 with a 3-3 record and remained in the playoff picture in Class 4A, Region 2. Matanzas was 1-5 and faced a much more difficult road to postseason qualification.

Their records no longer matter.

Less than 24 hours after the Deltona-Matanzas incident, another postgame handshake turned ugly, this time more than 600 miles away in Loganville, Georgia.

Miami Carol City had just suffered a heartbreaking 10-9 loss to Grayson, a nationally prominent Georgia program, when players from both teams became involved in a fight.

Video showed a chaotic scene, including multiple Carol City players appearing to strike a Grayson player who was on the ground.

The FHSAA responded with sweeping sanctions against Carol City.

Fifteen players were suspended, including four for the remainder of the season, nine for five games and two for one game. The Chiefs were also fined $1,500, placed on restrictive probation and barred from postseason competition during the 2026-27 school year.

Carol City reportedly plans to appeal.

Meanwhile, the Georgia High School Association suspended four Grayson players for one game each, but no postseason ban has been reported against the Rams.

The FHSAA Has Drawn a Line

There is something refreshing about an athletic association making it unmistakably clear that certain behavior will not be tolerated.

High school football is an emotional game. Rivalries run deep. Players spend months preparing for Friday nights, and a devastating loss can bring out frustration that is difficult to control.

But none of that excuses fighting.

The young men participating represent their schools, their communities, their coaches and their families. They are expected to compete fiercely between the whistles and conduct themselves appropriately when the game ends.

That expectation shouldn't be negotiable.

The FHSAA has now demonstrated that it is willing to impose consequences extending well beyond the individuals who throw punches.

And with three teams receiving postseason bans in the same week, nobody can reasonably dismiss these decisions as isolated disciplinary actions.

This is a warning to every football program in Florida. Control your players, or risk losing your season.

But What About the Players Who Didn't Fight?

There is, however, an uncomfortable question that comes with such sweeping punishment.

What happens to the players who did nothing wrong?

That is the difficult side of collective punishment, but an important none the less. Teams win and lose together, regardless one any one individual's performance and the same must be true of these punishments, especially when the incidents rise to the level displayed in these two situations.

There is also a legitimate argument that coaches and administrators must be held responsible for the conduct of their programs. Team discipline is not simply an individual obligation. It is part of the culture a coaching staff is expected to establish.

The FHSAA apparently determined that the conduct in these incidents warranted the most serious team-level consequence available: the loss of postseason eligibility.

I, for one, applaud their decisive action and leadership.

Coaches Better Have a Conversation Before Friday Night

If there is one immediate takeaway from these rulings, it is that every high school football coach in Florida should be addressing the issue with players before the next kickoff.

Players need to understand that the final whistle doesn't end their responsibility to their teammates.

In fact, the minutes immediately following an emotional game may be among the most important tests of that responsibility.

Walk away from a confrontation. Keep your hands to yourself. Don't escalate an argument. Help a teammate regain control before something happens that cannot be undone.

And coaches need a plan for getting their players off the field safely when tensions are running high.

The traditional postgame handshake is supposed to demonstrate respect between opponents.

If it instead becomes an opportunity for confrontation, schools need to reconsider how those interactions are managed.

The consequences are simply too great.

A Message That Will Be Heard Across Florida

There will be plenty of debate about whether the FHSAA went too far.

Some will argue that banning entire teams from the postseason is excessive when individual players can be identified and disciplined. Others will argue that anything less would fail to address the seriousness of the incidents and the danger posed to student-athletes.

Both arguments deserve consideration.

But the FHSAA has accomplished something that may have a lasting impact on high school football in Florida.

It has made the consequences unmistakable.

Deltona, Matanzas and Miami Carol City are now cautionary examples for every other program in the state.

The next time tempers flare after a hard-fought game, perhaps a player will remember what happened to those three teams. Perhaps a coach will step in a few seconds sooner. Perhaps a confrontation that might have turned into a brawl will end with players walking away.

If that happens, these sanctions will have served a purpose far beyond the three programs being punished.

The word is out in Florida. Fight, and your postseason dreams could be over.