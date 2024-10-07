Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Maddox Hayles, Niceville
The Eagles' defender was all over the field in a 41-7 romp over Gulf Breeze, making a team-high 10 tackles and three of them going for a loss.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Tyner, Pace
The Patriots' dual-threat quarterback led the way in a 35-31 win over Madison County, accounting for 221 yards and a total of five touchdowns.
Amari Clemons, Mariana
Talk about not needing a bunch of carries to have a big night. Clemons only needed seven to rush for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-0 win over North Bay Haven Academy.
Mack Jones, Arnold
Jones was an tackling machine in the Marlins' 40-0 victory over Vernon, recording a team-high 21 tackles and three going for a loss.
Georquirous Moultrie, Escambia
Moultrie led the way in the Gators' 28-18 win over Navarre, rushing for 90 yards on six carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Jaymes Youngblood, Jay
The sophomore running back was the leading rusher in the Royals’ 49-0 win over Central (Alabama), rushing for 85 yards on seven carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Brandon Schwind, Fort Walton Beach
The Vikings’ strong safety led the defensive effort in a 17-14 loss to Rickards, tallying a team-high 13 tackles, recovering a fumble and blocking a field goal attempt.
Jamarcuz Fountain, Pensacola
Fountain had the steady hand in the Tigers’ 23-0 victory over Pensacola Booker T. Washington, accounting for 144 all-purpose yards.
Xavier Finley, West Florida
The junior athlete was West Florida’s top yard getter in a 35-7 victory over Gulf Breeze, accounting for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
