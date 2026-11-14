Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Johnston Dominates Ankeny

Johnston completely dominated Ankeny in the first Class 5A semifinal of Iowa high school football playoff action on Friday.

The Dragons scored 28 points before the opening half ended, securing a spot in the championship game next week from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with a 42-7 victory.

Johnston piled up nearly 400 yards of total offense, as Trevin Helming went 17 of 19 passing for 201 and three touchdowns. Helming, a Northern Iowa commit who will be competing for playing time inside the UNI-Dome next year, hit Kamryn Chapman on all three scores.

Chapman finished with six receptions for 73 yards, as Kanaan Reinders and Jaden Houser each had three catches. Dante Davis ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns, with Emri Jones adding 82 and a score.

Zachary Grider led the Dragon defense with nine tackles, as Trace Tecklenburg had a sack. Johnston tallied six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

For Ankeny, Mason Machan threw for 107 yards, hitting Dreighton Tate on a touchdown pass. But the Hawks managed just 143 yards total, as Johnston held them to 36 net yards rushing.

Levi Yeager had 16 tackles and forced a fumble, as Hunter Minner recorded 11 tackles and Rowan Doak 10. Ace Parton recovered the fumble.

The Dragons, the top-ranked team in the latest High School On SI Iowa Top 25, have won 11 in a row. They have allowed a total of 21 points - seven in each game - during their three playoff appearances against Pleasant Valley, Valley and now Ankeny.

Coming into the game, the Hawks were averaging almost 40 points. During the regular season, Johnston scored a 27-0 victory over them.

Coming Up

Defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic takes on four-time state champion Southeast Polk in the nightcap.

On Saturday, the Class 2A semifinals will see Spirit Lake play Alburnett and Roland-Story take on Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, followed by the Class 3A semifinals featuring Algona vs. Solon and Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian.