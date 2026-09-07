Vote: Who Is the Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Florida high school football players delivered yet another round of head-turning performances during Week 3 of the 2026 season.

From The First Academy’s Vance Fones making a game-tying field goal during regulation and then the game-winning field goal in overtime to St. Thomas Aquinas’ Tyler Reid rushing for a school record 310-plus yards, Florida athletes were simply electrifying during Week 3.

High School On SI has selected 13 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Bayside RB Zion Jones for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Aug. 31 poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Vance Fones, K/P, The First Academy

Senior made three field goals, including the game-tying 48-yarder in regulation and the winning 35-yarder in overtime, to lift the Royals past Port Charlotte, 23-20.

Jaelyn Powell, RB, Edgewater

Transfer from The First Academy rushed 20 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Eagles past Windermere, 42-28.

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore

Junior completed 21 of 29 passes for 386 yards and four TDs and rushed six times for 77 yards to propel the Hornets past fellow Catholic school, Melbourne Central Catholic, 41-13.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Senior rushed for two TDs and passed for two more scores to rally the Mustangs past Ponte Vedra, 45-37, in one of the wildest games of Week 3.

Izael Johnson, RB/CB, Heritage

Senior recorded a scoop-and-score for the game-winning TD to guide the Panthers past Viera, 28-22, in a Brevard County showdown.

Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney

Star senior rushed for more than 190 yards and five TDs to power the Cougars past True North Classical Academy of Miami, 56-34.

Kaedyn Palmer, WR, Fort Myers High

Caught four TD passes to propel the Green Wave past Cypress Lake, 40-0.

Marshon Jackson, WR/RB, Immokalee

Senior caught five passes for more than 110 yards and two TDs and rushed for two more scores to lead the Indians to a 46-14 victory against Barron Collier.

Anthony Abin, RB, Marco Island Academy

Rushed for more than 160 yards and three TDs to propel the Manta Rays past Gateway Charter, 62-0.

Nehemiah Miranda, S, Cape Coral

Made an interception and recovered a fumble to guide the Seahawks past Dunbar, 26-20.

Tyler Reid, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Rushed for more than 310 yards and three TDs and caught a TD pass to lead the Raiders past Miami Columbus, 31-24.

Tyler Reid, RB, Carol City

Super sophomore completed 15 of 21 passes for 312 yards and five TDs and rushed seven times for 40 yards to march the Chiefs past Miami rival, Norland, 43-0.

Maverick Mills, DB, Fletcher

Senior returned an interception for a touchdown to guide the Senators past Creekside, 27-21.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962