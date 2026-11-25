Florida high school football players hit the field with sheer determination and more during FHSAA playoff action last week.

From Ocala Vanguard’s Terrance Lewis, rushing 18 times for 207 yards and passing for 192 yards to Jones High’s Spencer Bartholomew kicking three field goals, including the game-winner, Sunshine State athletes were on fire in Week 14.

High School On SI has selected 15 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Dr. Phillips QB Tien Williams for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 16, 2026, poll.

Vote: Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 24, 2026)

Tavarius Brundidge, Jr., WR, Lake Mary

Caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns to power the Rams to a 40-0 upset of top-seeded Seminole in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.

Kelin Hendrix, QB, Lakeland

Sensational dual-threat signal-caller rushed 14 time for 201 yards and three TDs and passed for 29 yards to steer the Dreadnaughts past Chaminade-Madonna, 28-27, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.

Tromon Isaac, Jr., WR, Chaminade-Madonna

Caught 10 passes for 250 yards and two TDs in a loss to Lakeland in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.

Brian Wilson, Jr., RB, Miami Columbus

Rushed for four TDs to guide the Explorers past Raines, 28-6, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.

Bryce Jenkins, RB, Edgewater

Ran 30 times for 232 yards and a TD to lead the Eagles past Lake Nona, 33-7, in a Class 6A regional semifinal game.

Shaunqeze Foster, RB, Mandarin

Star senior rushed 15 times for 164 yards and four TDs to steer the Mustangs past Evans, 45-6, in a Class 5A regional semifinal game.

Terrance Lewis, QB, Ocala Vanguard

Turned in one of the best performance in the state, rushing 18 times for 207 yards and four TDs and passing for 192 yards and one score to march the Knights past Bishop Moore, 54-34, in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.

Spencer Bartholomew, K, Jones

Kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 25-yarder, to power the Tigers past Lake Wales, 16-13, in overtime in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

Issac Farling, RB, Mount Dora Christian

Rushed 22 times for 215 yards and three TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Bozeman, 35-28, in an Independent League game

Hayden Gay, QB, Bozeman

Talented junior completed 18 of 26 passes for 300 yards and four TDs and rushed for 48 yards in an Independent League loss to Mount Dora Christian.

Jake Reid, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Rushed eight times for 169 yards and two TDs to lead the Raiders past Venice, 38-16, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.

Xander Edwards, RB, Bolles

Rushed 27 times for 200 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past Florida State University High, 40-6, in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.

Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz

Star player rushed for three second-half TDs and passed for 139 yards to lead the Bobcats past Nease, 32-21, in a Class 5A regional semifinal game.

Carter Marracco, ATH, Choctawhatchee

Rushed for two TDs and caught a TD pass to help the Fort Walton Beach school stun Lake City Columbia, 32-7, in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.

Ethan Crandall, RB, Pensacola Catholic

Rushed 24 times for 128 yards and two TDs to march the Crusaders past Walton, 20-9, in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962