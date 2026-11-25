Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 19-21, 2026)
Florida high school football players hit the field with sheer determination and more during FHSAA playoff action last week.
From Ocala Vanguard’s Terrance Lewis, rushing 18 times for 207 yards and passing for 192 yards to Jones High’s Spencer Bartholomew kicking three field goals, including the game-winner, Sunshine State athletes were on fire in Week 14.
High School On SI has selected 15 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.
Congratulations to Dr. Phillips QB Tien Williams for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 16, 2026, poll.
Vote: Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Nov. 24, 2026)
Tavarius Brundidge, Jr., WR, Lake Mary
Caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns to power the Rams to a 40-0 upset of top-seeded Seminole in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.
Kelin Hendrix, QB, Lakeland
Sensational dual-threat signal-caller rushed 14 time for 201 yards and three TDs and passed for 29 yards to steer the Dreadnaughts past Chaminade-Madonna, 28-27, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.
Tromon Isaac, Jr., WR, Chaminade-Madonna
Caught 10 passes for 250 yards and two TDs in a loss to Lakeland in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.
Brian Wilson, Jr., RB, Miami Columbus
Rushed for four TDs to guide the Explorers past Raines, 28-6, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.
Bryce Jenkins, RB, Edgewater
Ran 30 times for 232 yards and a TD to lead the Eagles past Lake Nona, 33-7, in a Class 6A regional semifinal game.
Shaunqeze Foster, RB, Mandarin
Star senior rushed 15 times for 164 yards and four TDs to steer the Mustangs past Evans, 45-6, in a Class 5A regional semifinal game.
Terrance Lewis, QB, Ocala Vanguard
Turned in one of the best performance in the state, rushing 18 times for 207 yards and four TDs and passing for 192 yards and one score to march the Knights past Bishop Moore, 54-34, in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.
Spencer Bartholomew, K, Jones
Kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 25-yarder, to power the Tigers past Lake Wales, 16-13, in overtime in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
Issac Farling, RB, Mount Dora Christian
Rushed 22 times for 215 yards and three TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Bozeman, 35-28, in an Independent League game
Hayden Gay, QB, Bozeman
Talented junior completed 18 of 26 passes for 300 yards and four TDs and rushed for 48 yards in an Independent League loss to Mount Dora Christian.
Jake Reid, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Rushed eight times for 169 yards and two TDs to lead the Raiders past Venice, 38-16, in an FHSAA Open Division pool-play game.
Xander Edwards, RB, Bolles
Rushed 27 times for 200 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past Florida State University High, 40-6, in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.
Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz
Star player rushed for three second-half TDs and passed for 139 yards to lead the Bobcats past Nease, 32-21, in a Class 5A regional semifinal game.
Carter Marracco, ATH, Choctawhatchee
Rushed for two TDs and caught a TD pass to help the Fort Walton Beach school stun Lake City Columbia, 32-7, in a Class 4A regional semifinal game.
Ethan Crandall, RB, Pensacola Catholic
Rushed 24 times for 128 yards and two TDs to march the Crusaders past Walton, 20-9, in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.