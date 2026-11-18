Central Florida high school football players flexed some muscle and then some in regional playoff action last week.

From Mainland’s Casen MacDonald kicking a 42-yard field goal as time expired to Innovation’s Kaleb Bielski throwing four touchdown passes, Central Florida area athletes were stellar during the second weekend of November.

High School On SI has selected 14 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Lake Nona QB Elijah Nickerson for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 29-Oct. 31, 2026). There was no Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week poll for Nov. 5-7, 2026.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Remy Jarman, QB, Lake Mary

Edgewater transfer came up big for the defending Class 7A state champ Rams, engineering the game-winning drive with 3 minutes remaining to help Lake Mary (3-8) stun Creekside, 28-25, in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal. He finished 26 of 34 for 242 yards passing and three touchdowns and added 22 yards rushing.

Jordan Donahoo, WR, Oviedo

Star wide receiver caught eight passes for 108 yards and three TDs to power the Lions past Bartow, 57-30, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal.

Kaleb Bielski, QB, Innovation

Completed 10 of 12 passes for 200 yards and four TDs to steer the Bulls past Freedom High (Orlando), 45-8, in an Independent League regional semifinal.

Brian Dillard, QB, Evans

Came in for injured started Will Jackson and rushed for 11 times for 175 yards and two TDs to march the Trojans past Bartram Trail, 26-13, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal.

Demarco “Chop” Henderson III, TE, Dr. Phillips

Caught the game-winning 5-yard TD pass to power the Panthers to a 20-19 upset of West Orange in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

AJ Chung, QB, West Orange

Threw three TD passes in a close 20-19 loss to Dr. Phillips in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

Casen MacDonald, K, Mainland

Kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal at the buzzer to guide the Buccaneers past Winter Park, 31-28, in a wild Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand

Passed for 104 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Volusia County rival, Spruce Creek, 42-7, in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal.

Noah Prince, DE/OT, Bishop Moore

Senior had a scoop-and-score to propel the Hornets past River Ridge, 45-13, in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal.

Fred Ards, DL, Jones

Texas A&M commit turned in a stellar game to power the Tigers past Lake Weir, 31-9, in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Brevard County’s top quarterback completed 13 of 15 passes for 170 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score to steer the Mustangs past Tenoroc, 63-0, in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.

Trenton Washington, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore completed 18 of 26 passes for 301 yards and three TDs to guide the Hustlers past Williston, 38-6, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.

Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie

Completed 11 of 14 passes and 158 yards and three TDs to propel the Commodores past Titusville, 25-10, in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.

Zylin Garrett, RB, Kissimmee Osceola

Stellar sophomore rushed 20 times for 104 yards and two TDs to lead the Kowboys past Melbourne, 20-13, in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962