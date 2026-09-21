Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 17-19)

Florida high school football players put up some dizzying numbers during Week 5 of the 2026 season.

From West Orange’s AJ Chung passing for five touchdowns to American’s Adbul Hopkins making 19 tackles, Florida athletes left fans wide-eyed during mid-September games.

High School On SI has selected 10 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Evans quarterback William Jackson for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 14, 2026, poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Jayden Wade, QB, IMG Academy

Talented junior passed for 162 yards and three touchdowns to rally the Ascenders past upset-minded The First Academy of Orlando, 48-27.

Kai Moore, QB, Miami Columbus

Super senior completed 15 of 23 passes for 274 yards and two TDs to lead the Explorers past Homestead South Dade, 45-7.

Demario Dixon, RB, Cooper City

Sensational sophomore turned in one of the best all-around performances of the season, rushing 26 times for 209 yards and three TDs and catching two passes for 26 yards to guide the unbeaten Cowboys (5-0) past Pembroke Pines Charter, 42-28.

AJ Chung, QB, West Orange

Passed for more than 340 yards and five TDs to lead the Warriors past defending Class 7A state champion, Lake Mary, 36-13.

Nydrell Thigpen, RB/WR, Kissimmee Gateway

Junior rushed for more than 200 yards to power the Panthers past Poinciana, 17-7.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Completed 11 of 15 passes for 207 yards and four TDs to guide the Silverhawks past Lake Brantley, 42-31.

Maddox Stewart, QB, Estero

Star senior completed 16 of 22 passes for 389 yards and six TDs to power the Wildcats past Fort Myers Gateway, 62-7.

Sa’Mon Ellison-Morgan, QB, Raines

Rushed for two key TDs to march the Vikings past Mandarin, 31-13, in a huge North Flor ida showdown.

Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz

Completed 15 of 27 passes for 151 yards and carried the ball 26 times for 132 yards in a big 20-17 victory against Tampa Jesuit.

Abdul Hopkins, DB, Hialeah American

Senior made a whopping 19 tackles, including nine solo, as well as a fumble recovery and an interception to march the Patriots past Hialeah, 41-9, in a South Florida game.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962