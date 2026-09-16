Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Another weekend of Indiana high school football brought plenty of standout performances, with quarterbacks and running backs dominating this week's list of nominees for Indiana's Player of the Week.

Northridge's Jack Scholl had some of the biggest numbers, accounting for 375 total yards and six touchdownt to lead his Raiders to a lopsided 64-6 win over Wawasee. Cooper Dold wasn't far behind with 335 passing yards and five touchdowns, and he rarely missed on a 17-of-21 night for the Twin Lakes Indians in a 59-0 battering of Benton Central.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Levi Muckerheide of Greensburg.

It wasn't all offense, however. North White's Gonzalez caught our attention with his 17-tackle performance for the Vikings in a 58-0 shellacking of Tri-County.

Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the recognition. Review the nominees below and cast your vote for the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 10-12.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Muckerheide of Greenburg.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Marreon Baker, RB, Lawrence North

Baker was a steady force with 143 rushing yards on 27 carries and four touchdowns in Lawrence North's 56-21 win over North Central.

Kasen Bushong, RB, Southmont

Bushong piled up 228 rushing yards on just 21 attempts and scored five touchdowns as his Mounties shut down Frankfort's offense in a 42-6 win.

Cooper Dold, QB, Twin Lakes

Dold rarely missed in the Indians' 59-0 rout of Benton Central, completing 17 of 21 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

Spencer Elliott, RB, NorthWood

Elliott racked up 126 rushing yards and scored all four of his team's touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Plymouth.

Evin Gonzalez, LB, North White

Gonzalez was a tackling machine for the Vikings on Friday night in a 58-0 shutout of Tri-County, recording 17 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Landon Hall, QB, Penn

Five of Hall's six completions, totaling 173 yards, went for touchdowns as the Kingsmen rolled past South Bend Washington 57-0.

Darrontae Harris, RB, Lafayette Jefferson

Harris ran for 221 yards on just 13 carries and added a receiving touchdown in the Bronchos' 56-14 rout of Harrison.

Mychael Lewis, QB, Carmel

Lewis ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the Greyhounds' 37-14 bounce-back win over Pike.

Braylon Monroe, QB, Concord

Monroe accounted for 238 total yards and four touchdowns in the Minutemen's 44-3 rout of Goshen.

Logan Moser, RB, Bremen

The Lions' star running back rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns to lead his squad to a 49-7 win over LaVille.

Logan Parks, RB, New Palestine

Parks provided a spark for the Dragons' offense with an eye-popping 263 rushing yards on just 25 carries and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Mt. Vernon.

Jake Scholl, QB, Northridge

The sophomore star accounted for 375 total yards and six touchdowns while leading his Raiders to a 64-6 win over Wawasee.