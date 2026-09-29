Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 24-26)

Florida high school football players put on some eye-opening performances during Week 6 of the 2026 season.

From Lake Nona’s intercepting two passes, including a pick-6, to Sarasota’s Hunter West passing for 420 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for another score, Florida athletes turned a lot of heads on the gridiron.

High School On SI has selected 15 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Cooper City RB Demario Dixon for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 21, 2026, poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Nico Flores, WR/CB, Lake Nona

Made two interceptions, including a pick-6, to power the Lions past St. Cloud, 43-8.

Rome McKinnond, CB, Jones

Senior had a pick-6 and scoop-and-score to lead the Tigers past Lakeland Kathleen, 33-0.

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Completed 10 of 12 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 108 yards and two scores to guide the Eagles past Wekiva, 34-0.

Johnnie Rollins, HB, Oviedo

Rushed five times for 129 yards and two TDs to power the Lions past East River, 61-13.

Hunter West, QB, Sarasota

Talented junior completed 30 of 49 passes for 420 yards and four TDs with one interception, and rushed for a score in a 57-33 loss to state power Venice.

Dorien Irving-Jones, RB, Venice

Star senior continues to shine out of the backfield, rushing 16 times for 166 and three TDs to guide the Indians past Sarasota, 57-33.

Ninaud Joseph, HB, Miami Central

Senior rushed 15 times for a whopping 191 yards and two TDs to lift the Rockets past Miami Northwestern, 52-10.

Jayden Williams, OLB, True North Classical Academy

Senior made 10 tackles, including four for loss, and one sack and one interception to march the Titans past Key West, 30-17.

Nicolas Budejen, K, Cypress Bay

Kicked the game-winning 32-yard field goal in overtime to speed the Lightning past Western, 21-18, and remain unbeaten.

Jaylin Brown, QB, Pensacola Catholic

Passed for 167 yards and four TDs to march the Crusaders past Destin, 45-8.

Keith Smith, RB, IMG Academy

Senior rushed five times for 120 yards and two TDs to guide the No. 1-ranked Ascenders past Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Texas), 56-7.

Kedarius Rhaney, WR, Chaminade-Madonna

Super sophomore caught nine passes for 146 yards and three TDS to power the Lions past Saint Andrew’s, 48-3.

Luke Toland, QB, Bolles

Completed 9 of 16 passes for 134 yards and three TDs with two interceptions to guide the Bulldogs past Baldwin, 58-10.

Malik Leonard, QB, Miami Carol City

Stellar sophomore completed 13 of 20 passes for 210 yards and four TDs, and rushed three times for 49 yards to lead the Chiefs past Miami Booker T. Washington, 42-0.

Jaylen Youngblood, QB, Jay

Senior passed for 76 yards and two TDS, and rushed 14 times for 90 yards and two scores to march the Royals past Bozeman, 43-0.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962