Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)
Central Florida high school football players were electrifying and then some during Week 5 of the 2026 season.
From New Smyrna Beach’s Todd Cutler, Jr., and Tavares’ Tamauri Collins each rushing for 200-plus yards to Bishop Moore’s Blake McCullough throwing six touchdown passes, Central Florida area athletes were impressive at the midway point of the season.
High School On SI has selected 15 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.
Congratulations to Eau Gallie RB Donovan Richardson for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 10-12, 2026).
Deuce Woods Jr., The First Academy
Fantastic freshman rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another score in a 48-27 loss to top-ranked IMG Academy. TFA led 24-7 at halftime before falling late.
Jamar Buckner, RB, Seminole
Senior scored on a 6-yard TD run with less than a minute left to lift the Seminoles past Volusia County power, Mainland, 27-21.
King Manley, DT, Seminole
Junior lineman made 12 tackles, including four solo and four for loss, to help the Seminoles beat Mainland, 27-21.
Yoto Kawamura-Johnson, WR, West Orange
Senior caught four passes for 179 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors past defending Class 7A state champion, Lake Mary, 36-13.
Jordan Donahoo, WR/FS, Oviedo
Senior caught three passes for 120 yards and two TDs to help the Lions power past Hagerty, 28-7, and capture the Mayor’s Cup, presented annually to the winner of this crosstown rivalry.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
Talented junior turned in another stellar performance, completing 15 of 16 passes for 285 yards and six TDs to lead the Hornets past South Lake, 42-7.
Matt Sullivan, WR, Bishop Moore
Senior caught five passes for 106 yards and three TDs to help the Hornets overwhelm South Lake, 42-7.
Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona
Junior completed 15 of 21 passes for 273 yards and four TDs with one interception to power the Lions past Wekiva, 53-16.
Remy Vigne, QB, Titusville
Senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 277 yards and five TDs with one interception to guide the Terriers past Harmony, 46-7.
Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie
Star senior completed 17 of 29 passes for 301 yards and four TDs to steer the Commodores past Cocoa, 28-14.
Noah Gabriel, RB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Senior rushed 13 times for 133 yards and four TDs to propel the Hornets past Father Lopez, 48-14.
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
Senior completed 14 of 21 passes for 314 yards and four TDs with one interception to charge the Mustangs past Bishop Kenny, 45-23.
Todd Cutler Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach
Rushed 17 times for a whopping 288 yards and one TD to propel the Barracudas past University High (Orange City), 42-3. Check
Emmanuel Washington, LB/FB, Halifax Academy
Senior rushed eight times for 85 yards and one TD and made multiple tackles on defense to march the Knights past Legacy Charter, 42-0.
Tamauri Collins, RB, Tavares
Senior exploded for 242 yards and three TDs on 30 carries to power the Bulldogs past Lake Minneola, 42-34, in a Lake County game.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
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Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.