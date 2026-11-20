The Indiana high school football playoffs delivered another exciting weekend, and the regional championship round provided plenty of memorable individual performances. With teams Brownsburg, Carmel, and Cathedral battling for spots in the semistate round, several players stepped up with performances that helped define their teams' postseason journeys.

There was no shortage of offensive fireworks. Running backs piled up impressive yardage and touchdowns, quarterbacks found the end zone repeatedly, and some of the state's top playmakers proved difficult to contain. One candidate accounted for five touchdowns through the air, while another crossed the goal line five times on the ground.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Anthony Dennison of Warren Central.

But the biggest performances weren't limited to the offensive side of the ball. Defensive playmakers also made their presence felt, including a standout two-interception performance that featured a pair of touchdowns. And as always, a loss didn't necessarily keep a player from earning recognition, particularly when the individual numbers were impossible to ignore.

Now, it's time to recognize the players who stood out during games played Nov. 12-14. We've selected 12 candidates for this week's Indiana High School Football Player of the Week poll. Take a look at their performances below and cast your vote for the player you believe deserves this week's honor.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aiden Dickerson, LB, Carmel

Dickerson made his presence felt on the defensive side in Carmel's 38-7 victory over Fort Wayne Carroll. The senior linebacker finished with 10 tackles, including three tackles for loss and three sacks, helping the Greyhounds capture the Class 6A regional championship.

Ty Benton, RB, South Putnam

Benton delivered one of the weekend's biggest rushing performances in South Putnam's 50-13 victory over Eastern Hancock. The running back carried the ball 22 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Eagles to the Class 2A regional title.

Xavier Dangerfield, RB, Cathedral

Dangerfield helped Cathedral continue its postseason run with a dominant performance in a 45-14 victory over Plainfield. The senior rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, helping the Irish pull away in the Class 5A regional championship game.

Landon Hall, QB, Penn

Hall put together a spectacular passing performance in Penn's 44-27 victory over Crown Point. The senior quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Kingsmen to the Class 6A regional championship.

Mark Haynes, QB, Warsaw

Haynes delivered an explosive all-around performance in Warsaw's 49-39 victory over Lafayette Jefferson. The junior accounted for 267 yards of offense, rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for another 90 yards and a score.

Mycheal Lewis, RB, Carmel

Lewis helped Carmel take control of its regional championship matchup against Fort Wayne Carroll, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the 38-7 victory. The senior also caught two passes for 22 yards and another touchdown, finishing with three total scores.

Beckett Langferman, RB, Milan

Langferman turned in one of the most impressive individual performances of the weekend, rushing for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in Milan's 48-21 victory over Knightstown. The sophomore also contributed six tackles defensively as the Indians captured the Class 1A regional championship.

Brady Lewis, RB, Brownsburg

Lewis continued Brownsburg's dominant season with another four-touchdown performance in the Bulldogs' 55-19 victory over Lawrence North. The senior rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, helping the unbeaten Bulldogs secure the Class 6A regional championship.

Ryan Minges, RB, East Central

Minges powered East Central to a 35-7 victory over Heritage Hills in the Class 4A regional championship. The senior running back rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, helping the Trojans advance to the semistate round.

Cooper Craig, RB, Bluffton

Even in defeat, Craig produced one of the most remarkable individual performances of the weekend. The running back rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries while adding four receptions for 65 yards in Bluffton's heartbreaking 48-47 loss to Hamilton Heights.

Will Patterson, RB/DB, South Adams

Patterson delivered a tremendous two-way performance in South Adams' 49-21 victory over Pioneer. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns, covering 47 and 65 yards, while also contributing five tackles, 22 rushing yards and a 15-yard reception.

Wes Summersett, WR/RB, South Adams

Summersett helped South Adams capture the Class 1A regional championship with an outstanding offensive performance in the 49-21 victory over Pioneer. He scored three receiving touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground as the Starfires advanced to the semistate round.