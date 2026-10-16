Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week (Oct. 8-10)

Central Florida high school football players delivered some clutch performances during Week 8 of the 2026 season.

From Innovation’s Jaden Bolton returning two punt returns for touchdowns to University High’s Cesar Ramirez passing for 310 yards, Central Florida area athletes were exemplary during the second weekend of October.

High School On SI has selected 10 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to East Ridge QB Karon Palmer for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 8-10, 2026).

Vote: Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 15, 2026)

Tanner Downs, QB, Orangewood Christian School

Super sophomore passed for 109 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score to power the Rams past Bishop McLaughlin, 63-0.

Deuce Woods, QB, The First Academy

Fantastic freshman completed 9 of 14 passes for 167 yards and rushed 12 times for 165 yards and two TDs to rally the Royals past Archbishop McCarthy, 31-24.

Elijah Harvey, ATH, Titusville

Caught five passes for 131 yards and two TDs to power the Terriers past Rockledge, 41-13.

Donovan Ferrufino, POS, Bishop Moore

Junior rushed five times for 146 yards and three TDs to speed the Hornets past Winter Springs, 52-0.

Brian Dillard, ATH, Evans

Star junior caught eight passes for 204 yards and two TDs to march the Trojans past South Lake, 48-17.

Tyree Howard, RB, Seminole

Senior rushed seven times for 115 yards and two TDs and caught six passes for 113 yards to lead the Seminoles past rival Lake Mary, 21-19.

AJ Chung, QB, West Orange

Threw three TD passes to march the Warriors past Dr. Phillips, 44-27.

Jaden Bolton, DB/PR, Innovation

Senior had two punt returns for TDs and made an interception to power the Bulls past Colonial, 61-0.

Cesar Ramirez, QB, University High (Orlando)

Star senior passed for 310 yards and one TD to guide the Cougars past Cypress Creek, 23-7.

Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand

Talented junior rushed six times for 151 yards and two TDs and caught one pass for 48 yards to power the Bulldogs past University High (Orange City), 57-7.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962