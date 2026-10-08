Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week (Oct. 8, 2026)?
Central Florida high school football players delivered some clutch performances during Week 7 of the 2026 season.
From University High’s Jonathan Martucci kicking two fields to lift the Cougars to their best start in school history to Mount Dora Christian’s Issac Farling rushing for 287 yards and four touchdowns, Central Florida area athletes were impressive during the first weekend of October.
High School On SI has selected nine nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to Jones K Spencer Bartholomew for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 1-3, 2026)
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.
Damir Williams, ATH, Jones
Senior rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers past Ocoee, 15-6.
Jonathan Martucci, K, University High (Orlando)
Kicked field goals of 30 and 42 yards to lead the Cougars past Wekiva, 27-22, and help the team tie the school record for best-ever start (5-1).
Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand
Completed 8 of 10 passes for 156 yards and one TD, and rushed six times for 99 yards and three scores to power the Bulldogs past Centennial, 67-0.
Karon Palmer, QB, East Ridge
Junior completed 16 of 24 passes for 224 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Wiregrass Ranch, 57-30.
Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty
Completed 14 of 16 passes for 193 yards and two TDs to power the Huskies past Seabreeze, 34-20.
Issac Farling, RB, Mount Dora Christian
Rushed 32 times for 287 yards and four TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Indian Rocks Christian, 32-21.
Remy Vigne, QB, Titusville
Completed 11 of 18 passes for 174 yards and three TDs to power the Terriers past Davenport, 43-6.
Grady Bonenberger, WR, Melbourne Central Catholic
Senior caught three passes for 89 yards and two TDs to lead the Hustlers past Rockledge, 21-10.
Korbin Kugler, RB, Merritt Island Christian
Junior rushed 15 times for 164 yards and three TDs to power the Cougars past The First Academy (Leesburg), 31-16.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
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Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.