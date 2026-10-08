Vote: Who Was High School on SI Central Florida Football Player of the Week (Oct. 8, 2026)?

Central Florida high school football players delivered some clutch performances during Week 7 of the 2026 season.

From University High’s Jonathan Martucci kicking two fields to lift the Cougars to their best start in school history to Mount Dora Christian’s Issac Farling rushing for 287 yards and four touchdowns, Central Florida area athletes were impressive during the first weekend of October.

High School On SI has selected nine nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Jones K Spencer Bartholomew for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Damir Williams, ATH, Jones

Senior rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers past Ocoee, 15-6.

Jonathan Martucci, K, University High (Orlando)

Kicked field goals of 30 and 42 yards to lead the Cougars past Wekiva, 27-22, and help the team tie the school record for best-ever start (5-1).

Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand

Completed 8 of 10 passes for 156 yards and one TD, and rushed six times for 99 yards and three scores to power the Bulldogs past Centennial, 67-0.

Karon Palmer, QB, East Ridge

Junior completed 16 of 24 passes for 224 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Wiregrass Ranch, 57-30.

Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty

Completed 14 of 16 passes for 193 yards and two TDs to power the Huskies past Seabreeze, 34-20.

Issac Farling, RB, Mount Dora Christian

Rushed 32 times for 287 yards and four TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Indian Rocks Christian, 32-21.

Remy Vigne, QB, Titusville

Completed 11 of 18 passes for 174 yards and three TDs to power the Terriers past Davenport, 43-6.

Grady Bonenberger, WR, Melbourne Central Catholic

Senior caught three passes for 89 yards and two TDs to lead the Hustlers past Rockledge, 21-10.

Korbin Kugler, RB, Merritt Island Christian

Junior rushed 15 times for 164 yards and three TDs to power the Cougars past The First Academy (Leesburg), 31-16.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962