Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)



Week 6 gave us 558 passing yards, seven-touchdown nights from two quarterbacks, another six-touchdown passing performance and a defensive end who spent a historic upset living in the other team’s backfield.

Apparently, narrowing this thing to 10 was supposed to be the easy part.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather Georgia football's best performances with help from fans, readers, and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Cason Carrigan of Eagle's Landing Christian.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 24-26. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Aidan McPherson, QB, Thomas County Central

McPherson rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns and threw another score as No. 1 Thomas County Central defeated No. 2 Lee County 49-26. He accounted for all seven Yellow Jackets touchdowns in one of the biggest games on the Georgia schedule.

CJ Peoples, QB, South Gwinnett

Peoples completed 17 of 22 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns and added 83 rushing yards and another score in South Gwinnett’s 56-35 win over Carver. That’s 438 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Kamden Patterson, QB, Baldwin

Patterson threw for 558 yards and six touchdowns while completing 92.9% of his passes as Baldwin defeated Westside 55-21. It was his second consecutive game with at least six touchdown passes.

Branson Stowe, QB, Stephens County

Stowe threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns as Stephens County beat Franklin County 42-14. Four of those touchdown passes went to Duke Collins, who finished with 197 receiving yards.

Jeremiah Scott, RB/DB, Johnson County

Scott rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns on only nine carries and added 30 receiving yards as Johnson County remained unbeaten with a 61-22 win over Glascock County.

Tucker Parson, QB, Hart County

Parson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground as Hart County handed previously unbeaten Lumpkin County its first loss, 50-14. The Bulldogs improved to 6-0.

Cole Wesley, RB/WR, Morgan County

Wesley rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns and added 55 receiving yards, and scored again as Morgan County upset previously ranked Hebron Christian 30-26.

Ladell Moreland, DE/WR, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Moreland recorded five tackles for loss as KIPP Atlanta Collegiate shut out Lovett 34-0 for the program’s first victory over a Top 10 opponent. The win also helped propel KIPP into the state rankings for the first time in school history.

Rohan Kent, RB, Cedartown

Kent scored four rushing touchdowns, including Cedartown’s answer in the second overtime, as the Bulldogs stunned previously unbeaten Dalton 43-41.

Richard Morthland, K, Blessed Trinity

Morthland delivered the walk-off moment of the week, kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to give Blessed Trinity a 17-14 victory over Marist.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 6.