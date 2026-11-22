The Florida high school boys basketball season tipped off with some outstanding individual performances during the week of Nov. 16-21.

Lehigh's Timothy Thurman posted 33 points and 18 rebounds, Imagine School at North Port's Brennen Taft delivered a 32-point double-double, and Northeast's Michael Robinson Jr. recorded two double-doubles to help his team open the season with consecutive victories.

Those were just a few of this week's top performances across the Sunshine State.

Now it's time to select the first High School On SI Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the 2026-27 season.

Read about all 12 nominees below and cast your vote for the player whose performance impressed you the most.

Voting will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Timothy Thurman, Lehigh

Thurman opened his senior season with a dominant double-double, scoring 33 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in Lehigh's 69-51 victory over Palmetto Ridge on Nov. 16. He scored 19 points in the first half to help the Lightning build a 12-point halftime lead.

Brennen Taft, Imagine School at North Port

Taft poured in 32 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in Imagine School at North Port's 74-27 victory over Sarasota Military Academy on Nov. 20. His double-double helped the Sharks improve to 2-0.

Aiden McCloud, Nova Lakes

McCloud scored 31 points and grabbed five rebounds in Nova Lakes' 70-56 loss to Winter Park on Nov. 20. His scoring performance was among the week's best despite the setback.

Johnny Lackaff, Sarasota

Lackaff delivered 29 points and six assists to lead Sarasota past Palmetto Ridge on Nov. 18. The standout guard helped the Sailors take control offensively in a convincing victory.

Ma'Karii Lightbourn, Admiral Farragut

Lightbourn scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Brooks DeBartolo during the opening week of the season. His strong performance helped highlight Admiral Farragut's early-season play.

Eli Ahlers, Osceola

Ahlers recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds against Hollins, delivering a double-double as Osceola opened the season with a strong showing. His performance helped establish the Warriors as an early team to watch in Pinellas County.

Michael Robinson Jr., Northeast

Robinson recorded double-doubles in both of Northeast's first two games, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds against Largo before adding 14 points and 11 rebounds against Pinellas Park. He totaled 35 points and 23 rebounds as the Vikings opened the season 2-0.

Gyasi Lewis, Palmetto Ridge

Lewis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Sarasota on Nov. 18. Despite the Bears' loss, Lewis provided a strong inside presence and delivered a double-double.

Jeremiah Henderson, Hillsborough

Henderson scored 17 points in Hillsborough's 77-32 victory over Chamberlain on Nov. 20. His offensive production helped the Terriers continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Gerald Morris, Westside

Morris contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Westside's victory over Mandarin on Nov. 20. His performance on both ends of the floor helped the Wolverines secure the win.

Rex Applefield, Canterbury

Applefield delivered a strong performance on the glass, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds against Bradenton Christian. His double-double was among the opening week's notable performances in the Tampa Bay area.

Malachii Russ, Lehigh

Russ contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals in Lehigh's 69-51 victory over Palmetto Ridge on Nov. 16. His defensive pressure and all-around production complemented Thurman's dominant performance in the Lightning's season opener.

Vote for Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week

Which player delivered the most impressive performance during the opening week of Florida high school boys basketball?

Cast your vote below and help select this week's winner.