5 Must-See High School Football Plays From Sept. 10-12: Which Was Best?
High school football delivered another week of highlights that hardly looked real.
There were tipped passes that somehow became catches, quarterbacks escaping what looked like certain sacks and special teams plays that completely changed games. One of the week's most entertaining highlights did not even survive a penalty flag, but the play itself was too good to leave off the list.
High School On SI narrowed the week down to five must-see plays from across the country.
Watch each nominee below, then cast your vote for the High School On SI High School Football Play of the Week.
Hopewell (Pa.): Brian Olden and Tamar Tisdale Keep the Kick Return Alive
It ultimately did not count, but Hopewell's Brian Olden and Tamar Tisdale produced one of the week's most entertaining special teams plays.
Olden got the return started before the play turned into backyard football. With defenders converging, he lateraled the ball to Tisdale, who continued the return as multiple Hopewell players helped keep the play alive.
A penalty eventually wiped out the return, but not the highlight.
WATCH THE PLAY
Corona Centennial (Calif.): Quentin Hale Wins the Battle for a Tipped Pass
Sometimes a tipped pass produces something better than the play that was originally drawn up.
Corona Centennial wide receiver Quentin Hale, a USC commit, found himself in the middle of a chaotic sequence against Mater Dei when a pass was tipped into the air and appeared headed toward a defender.
Instead, Hale fought through the play and wrestled the football away to secure the catch for Centennial.
WATCH THE PLAY
Richmond Hill (Ga.): Blocked Field Goal Turns Into Walk-Off TD
Ware County lined up for a potential game-winning field goal against Richmond Hill with time expiring.
Richmond Hill blocked the kick, recovered the loose football and returned it for a TD as time expired, turning a potential loss into a 13-7 victory.
A blocked field goal returned for a walk-off TD is difficult to top for late-game drama.
WATCH THE PLAY
Santa Margarita (Calif.): Adrian Petero Flips Over a Defender
Santa Margarita running back Adrian Petero took a handoff against Inderkum and found a defender waiting in his path.
Petero went airborne and flipped over the defender, completing a full rotation before coming back down.
The acrobatic run immediately became one of the week's most memorable highlights.
WATCH THE PLAY
Thompson (Ala.): Trent Seaborn Escapes Pressure and Finds the End Zone
Thompson quarterback and Alabama commit Trent Seaborn appeared to be in trouble against Spain Park as the pass rush collapsed around him.
Instead of taking the loss, Seaborn escaped the pressure, extended the play and kept his eyes downfield before delivering a TD pass.
The play showcased why Seaborn is one of the nation's most highly regarded quarterback prospects.
WATCH THE PLAY
High School Football Play of the Week Voting
Which highlight was the best? Watch all five plays, then cast your vote for the High School On SI High School Football Play of the Week.
Voting will determine the High School On SI Play of the Week. Voting will end at 11:59 PM PST on Sept. 21.
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Roland Padilla is a high school sports journalist, NIL specialist, and analytics strategist covering primarily West Coast track and field, basketball, and football for High School On SI. He began his career in 2015 reporting on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s Thunder era for ClutchPoints before moving into full NBA coverage. He later worked directly with the founder/CEO of Ballervisions, shortly leading programming and cross-platform social strategy during its viral 2016 rise covering the Ball brothers—a run that helped propel the brand toward its eventual ESPN acquisition and evolution into SportsCenter NEXT. A three-sport alumnus and current throwing coach at Damien High School, and a former NCAA track athlete at UC San Diego, Roland blends athlete-development knowledge with advanced analytics in his role as a Senior Analyst at DAZN and Team Whistle. He has supported content strategy for major global and U.S. sports properties including World Rugby, FIFA Club World Cup, the New York Mets, MLS, X Games, the Premier League, the NFL, and the Downs2Business podcast. With a strong background in NIL rules, athlete branding, and recruiting, Roland helps families, athletes, and readers navigate the rapidly changing high school sports landscape—bringing national-level storytelling and clarity to the next generation of athletes.