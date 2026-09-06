Hough Dominates Providence Day, 30-3: 5 Takeaways From the Charlotte Showdown

The highly anticipated showdown between Charlotte-area football powers Hough and Providence Day turned into a one-sided affair as the Huskies rolled to a 30-3 victory.

Hough's defense overwhelmed a talented Providence Day offense, while the Huskies did enough offensively to take control early and extend their winning streak to 17 games.

Here are five takeaways from the showdown:

Hough's Defense Is Scary Good

Providence Day has a loaded offense, but Hough put the clamps on the Chargers.

The Huskies limited Providence Day to 110 yards of total offense, including minus-53 rushing yards. The Chargers were unable to establish a ground game, with Hough's seven sacks contributing heavily to the negative rushing total.

The Huskies also knocked Providence Day starting quarterback Cam Cater out of the game with a hand injury.

It was another dominant performance by a Hough defense that made life difficult for the Chargers from start to finish.

Davion Jones Rules the Roost

To say the South Carolina commit dominated would hardly be an understatement.

Jones intercepted Cater twice in the first half. His second interception set up a Huskies touchdown as Hough began taking control of the game.

Then the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Jones strip-sacked Cater on a blitz on the Chargers' next possession. Defensive tackle Caleb Dorsett recovered the fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.

Just like that, Hough had turned a competitive game into a rout.

Jones finished with two interceptions, two sacks, a quarterback pressure and a pass breakup, delivering a disruptive performance against a Providence Day offense loaded with college prospects.

Hough's Offense Does Its Job

It wasn't spectacular, but efficiency was more than enough given the way the Huskies' defense was playing.

Senior running back Jamarion Morrison provided a physical presence at 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Marshall commit Ethan Royal was steady at quarterback, throwing for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Royal added 54 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Sophomore Mason Pearsall-Brown caught a 34-yard touchdown pass. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver is already piling up college offers, with Indiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Miami among the 11 programs that have offered him.

Providence Day's Offense Never Gets Going

Providence Day was forced to rely heavily on its passing game, dictated in part by falling behind 24-3 in the first half.

Quarterbacks Cam Cater and Gavin Bronikowski faced a relentless Hough pass rush, and the Chargers couldn't establish enough balance to keep the Huskies' defense from attacking the pocket.

Providence Day's major college recruits at wide receiver still produced despite the difficult night. Braylon Clark caught four passes for 80 yards, while Ethan Dempsey had five receptions for 59 yards.

But those individual numbers weren't enough to translate into points against a Hough defense that kept the Chargers out of the end zone.

Hough Strengthens Its Championship Credentials

Hough only added to its impressive credentials with the victory.

The Huskies, who are coming off a state championship season, have now won 17 consecutive games and again look like one of North Carolina's leading championship contenders.

The loss shouldn't significantly alter Providence Day's outlook as it pursues another NCISAA state championship. The Chargers loaded their early-season schedule with large public-school opponents and already own impressive victories over Myers Park and Rolesville.

Providence Day will get another difficult test next against Butler.