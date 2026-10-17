The NFL has looked at its dominance in American sports and asked a reasonable question. What about the rest of the world?

Friday night, that ambition showed up on ESPN2 as the NFL Academy, a team from around the world, took on IMG Academy, one of America's premier high school football programs.

Yes, the National Football League has a high school-age team based in England. And while that might sound like an elaborate marketing exercise, it's also one of the more revealing pieces of the league's international expansion strategy.

The NFL isn't just trying to get the rest of the world to watch football anymore. They want the world to play it.

What Exactly Is the NFL Academy?

Established in 2019, the NFL Academy began in North London before relocating to Loughborough, England, in 2022. Student-athletes attend school while receiving elite football coaching, strength training, and academic support.

Its 2026–27 roster includes 70 players from 21 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Nigeria.

The program recruits teenagers, generally ages 16 to 18, many of whom discovered American football through rugby, basketball, track, or other sports. Throwing a spiral isn't necessarily a prerequisite, though it presumably helps.

The goal is to develop athletes who can earn opportunities at American colleges and potentially reach the NFL.

That pipeline is already producing results. More than 50 Academy graduates are expected to play NCAA football during the 2026–27 academic year, including more than 30 at Division I programs.

In April, former Academy student Seydou Traore became the program's first NFL draft pick when the Miami Dolphins selected the Mississippi State tight end in the fifth round. This success also comes with a compelling story, as the former soccer goalkeeper grew up in England and once worked at NFL games in London.

Now he's part of the league he previously watched from the sidelines.

The NFL Is Building Something Bigger Than an Overseas Schedule

The Academy makes considerably more sense when viewed alongside the NFL's increasing international schedule.

This season, the league scheduled a record nine regular-season games across seven countries and four continents. Australia hosted its first NFL regular-season game in September, while Paris will welcome its first on Oct. 25. London is hosting three games, and additional stops include Germany, Spain, Mexico and Brazil.

That's a remarkable amount of traveling for a league whose teams once considered a West Coast road trip an inconvenience.

And nine games might only be the beginning.

In May, NFL owners approved increasing the international schedule to up to 10 games beginning in 2027. Commissioner Roger Goodell has discussed an eventual goal of 16. Meanwhile, the league's Global Markets Program gives all 32 franchises opportunities to develop their brands overseas, with teams holding marketing rights across 22 international markets.

The NFL has also expanded its developmental footprint, opening a second Academy in Australia in 2024. Its growing flag football initiatives offer another entry point, especially as the sport prepares to make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

The strategy works on several levels: bring professional games overseas to attract audiences, introduce young people to football, and create pathways for international athletes to compete at increasingly competitive levels.

The league isn't just turning your favorite team into Simpson characters on Nickelodeon anymore. The NFL is building football communities that keep growing long after visiting NFL teams return home.

Friday Night Offers a Glimpse of What That Investment Could Produce

IMG Academy, the undefeated Florida powerhouse, entered Friday's matchup ranked among the country's best high school football teams. For much of the first half, IMG looked entirely capable of reminding its international visitors why American football still belongs to Americans.

But that's say you can't win the game in the first half.

The NFL Academy found another gear in the 3rd quarter, turning what initially looked like a comfortable lead for IMG into a considerably more competitive game. If the refs hadn't missed an IMG fumble on the goal line, the NFL Academy likely would have walked away with the win. However, they lost on a game-winning field goal.

Of course, one game doesn't establish whether this international development strategy will succeed. Time will ultimately tell us considerably more, but Friday's performance offered a glimpse of what the NFL is trying to build.

The league already knows it can sell tickets to football games in London. The question that remains is whether it can develop a football culture independent of those occasional visits.

The NFL has gone overseas in search of its future. Friday night suggests it might have found it.