High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Oct. 11, 2026)

We see you, St. James Performance Academy.

If your scaring IMG Academy wasn’t enough to convince us, then your performance Saturday in taking down formerly No. 2 St. Frances Academy is enough to push the Strivers into this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

The St. James Academy rallied from a 17-point second-quarter deficit to stun the Panthers 28-20 in Baltimore as the program earned the signature win in its two-year history.

Kash Carter’s touchdown pass to Camden Simmons gave the Strivers a 21-17 lead, and Kymani Bridge’s end-zone interception helped seal the victory that propelled them to No. 17 in this week’s rankings, dropping St. Frances five spots to No. 7 while knocking idle Don Bosco Prep (NJ) from the Power 25.

Otherwise, there was little movement in the rankings this week as most of the teams that played cruised to wins. One exception was No. 19 North Shore (TX), which had to sweat things out late to escape against Summer Creek.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. New Palestine (IN) 49-7

Jayden Wade was 23-of-27 for 302 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Ascenders.

Next up: at Cornerstone Charter Academy (Belle Isle, FL), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. McArthur (Hollywood, FL) 48-0

Two carries, two touchdowns for junior RB Blake Calixte as the Raiders romped.

Next up: vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek, FL), Oct. 16

3. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, CA) 27-3

Adrian Petero ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, and Isaia Vandermade led the defensive effort with two sacks and a forced fumble as freshman phenom Kaleb Herndon had a quiet night with two tackles.

Next up: at No. 9 St. John Bosco (CA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Dacula (GA) 48-7

The Wolves had seven plays covering 25 or more yards in the first half, and LB Ethan Hauser had a 95-yard pick-6 that gave them a 32-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Next up: vs. Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Idle

The Red Raiders had the week off.

Next up: vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon (Henderson, NV) 48-3

Senior QB Ace Amina threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Gaels returned to action off a bye week.

Next up: vs. Sports Leadership & Management (Henderson, NV), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to No. 17 The St. James Performance Academy (VA) 28-20

The Panthers led 17-0 midway through the second quarter before faltering.

Next up: at Hun (Princeton, NJ), Oct. 17

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Serra (Gardena, CA) 58-0

The Trailblazers scored 37 second-quarter points while holding the Cavaliers to 74 total yards, including a 33-yard pick-6 by Myles Baker.

Next up: at Chaminade (West Hills, CA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (CA) 28-14

The Braves obviously hadn’t forgotten who knocked them out of the CIF Southern Section playoffs last year. Now, they get their shot at the reigning Open Division champions.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Santa Margarita (CA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) 62-24

A record night from sophomore RB Nick Archer led the Trojans to an impressive road win.

HAVE A NIGHT ARCHER!! 😱 🔥



Nick Archer 31 CAR, 325 RUYDS, 4 RUTDS, 10.5 AVG vs Douglas Co.



2029 RB Nick Archer WENT BALLISTIC last night, Carrollton’s backfield is TOUGH! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tvV8gqMTJG — High School Performances (@HSsportsPerform) October 10, 2026

Next up: vs. Northgate (Newnan, GA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 47-17

Another big night from Alabama commit Trent Seaborn, who threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, led the Warriors to their 12th consecutive win.

Next up: vs. Prattville (AL), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. McKinney (TX) 70-3

Sophomore QB Ty Snell threw for three touchdowns, and junior RB Jrue Simmons ran for three scores.

Next up: at Prosper Rock Hill (Frisco, TX), Oct. 15

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Noblesville (IN) 50-14

Indiana commit Branden Sharpe had a big receiving night for the Bulldogs with 10 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns in their 10th consecutive win over the Millers.

172 AND COUNTING.



Branden Sharpe has officially broken the Brownsburg school record for career receptions, surpassing the previous record set by Bryce Kirtz! A new name at the top of the record books, and Sharpe is still adding to his legacy.



#godogs pic.twitter.com/Ah4aheNwRK — Brownsburg Athletics (@bhsdogs) October 10, 2026

Next up: at Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, IN), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Garinger (Charlotte, NC) 72-0

The Huskies scored 37 first-quarter points and held the Wildcats to minus-3 rushing yards.

Next up: at South Mecklenburg (Charlotte, NC), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Houston County (Warner Robins, GA) 43-3

Aidan McPherson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores to lead a balanced attack that rolled up 457 total yards.

Next up: vs. Tift County (Tifton, GA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Edmond Memorial (OK) 50-14

The Spartans spread the wealth with four quarterbacks combining for 219 passing yards and four touchdowns, seven receivers catching passes and Tylan Montgomery (53 yards, two TDs) leading a rushing attack that racked up 212 yards.

Next up: vs. Norman North (OK), Oct. 15

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 7 St. Frances Academy (MD) 28-20

Kash Carter threw four touchdown passes to help the Strivers rally.

Next up: vs. MU Sports Academy (Montreal, Quebec), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Coral Gables (FL) 51-13

Kai Moore threw for four touchdowns for the Explorers.

Next up: at Northwestern (Miami, FL), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Summer Creek (Houston) 28-27

The Mustangs erased a 21-7 deficit to take a 28-21 lead on Kaden Brandley’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left, then held on after the Bulldogs found the end zone following a long kickoff return by blocking the PAT kick with 1:05 to play.

🏈 DISTRICT UPDATE 📲



TOUCHDOWN!!! 😲



North Shore takes its first lead of the night with under 2 minutes to go!!! 🔥



Senior @theeplaymakerkb weaves through the D-Line and into the end zone!!! 🙌@NSNationFB – 28

Summer Creek – 21



1:20 left in Q4#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/mCiMrXHsPf — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) October 10, 2026

Next up: vs. King (Houston), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. North Allegheny (Wexford, PA) 42-0

The Vikings posted their third straight shutout, while junior QB Owen Herrick was 10-of-11 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: at Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, PA), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

The Spartans rested up for the second half of the season.

Next up: at Monte Vista (Danville, CA), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Valley Vista (Surprise, AZ) 59-0

Jax Sculley and Jake Disanti each tossed two touchdown passes for the Huskies.

Next up: at Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Iowa Colony (TX) 49-7

Landen Williams-Callis ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Lions.

Next up: vs. Pasadena (TX), Oct. 15

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Waxahachie (TX) 42-17

The Panthers led 21-0 after one quarter and got a big night from senior RB Kiante Ingram, who ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX), Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Bishop Hartley (Columbus, OH) 63-7

Junior Dash Hoy ran for 122 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another score in the Eagles’ 37th consecutive win.

Next up: at Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, OH), Oct. 16

Dropped Out

23. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ).

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Millard South (Omaha, NE)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Westview (Martin, TN)