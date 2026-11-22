Chicago – "It did."

When asked if the football season had unfolded the way he envisioned after becoming Brother Rice's starting quarterback, Sam Holcomb didn't hesitate.

When the season began, he was 15. Now, the 16-year-old freshman quarterback has helped lead the Crusaders back to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 7A state championship game. On Saturday, Brother Rice defeated East St. Louis 24-12 in the semifinal, ending the Flyers' run of five consecutive state championship-game appearances.

Holcomb believed this team could be special, even through the difficult moments early in the season.

That belief was tested against an East St. Louis team that had reached the state championship game in each of the previous five seasons. The Flyers had averaged 68 points per game during their playoff run, but Brother Rice's defense delivered one of its strongest performances of the season.

An Extra Buzz

The atmosphere was building hours before kickoff. Just before noon, lines stretched around the stadium as fans arrived, tailgated and prepared for a semifinal that had the feel of a championship event.

Brother Rice went all out for its final home game of the season.

A Chicago Police Department helicopter flew over the stadium during the national anthem as anticipation continued to build.

Potential Energy flowed up and down the sidelines during warmups,

The players keep peaking at the clock. they dont want to wait any longer.

Between the Whistles

East St. Louis senior Raheem Floyd made his message clear before the game, saying Brother Rice "has to get it today."

That confidence carried onto the field.

This time it was the Crusaders turn.

After Kameron McGee brought down East St. Louis quarterback Reece Shanklin for a sack, McGee turned toward former Flyers standout Luther Burden and shouted, "Yeah, Lu, you see that, Lu?"

There was no shortage of confidence or emotion between the two programs. But when the final whistle sounded, Brother Rice had the last say..

The Crusaders held East St. Louis to just 12 points in a 24-12 victory, sending Brother Rice back to the Class 7A state championship game.

Brother Rice's Defensive Line Controls the Game

Containing East St. Louis' explosive offense was a major challenge entering Saturday. The Flyers had averaged 68 points per game during their playoff run, but the Crusaders found a way to disrupt their rhythm.

Notre Dame commit Brayden Parks and Kameron McGee, the top-ranked junior in the country, consistently pressured the Flyers from the defensive front, dictating the game from the trenches.

The Crusaders recorded five sacks and held East St. Louis to zero net rushing yards.

With Brother Rice leading 21-6, the defense delivered another pivotal play. A strip-sack with 6:53 remaining in the fourth quarter helped preserve the Crusaders' two-score advantage.

Leaving the east st louis fans frozen, some with hands behind their head while others left them at their hips, but all together, silence.

For the first time all year, the Flyers' offense had been met with an answer.

Parks said the defense understood the importance of maintaining its intensity without getting caught up in the momentum of individual plays.

"Momentum builds, but we don't play into it because things can change quickly," Parks said. "We just keep chipping away. That was the whole thing on the sideline. Just keep chipping away."

Parks also recognized defensive teammate Tymel Lofton for his contributions.

"He's my go-to partner, man. He played an amazing game," Parks said. "Just because he didn't get the highlights, the stats, or anything doesn't mean he didn't play well. I think he's the most unsung person on that field."

Quedenfeld Credits Defensive Front for Big Performance

Brother Rice head coach Casey Quedenfeld said the defensive line played a major role in limiting one of the state's most dangerous offenses.

Quedenfeld said the Crusaders didn't make major adjustments at halftime. Instead, the message was to clean up mistakes and execute their responsibilities.

He pointed to three third-down conversions and a touchdown as plays where the defense had gotten out of position. The coaching staff emphasized doing each player's job and preventing East St. Louis from extending drives.

The defensive front continued to apply pressure throughout the game, growing stronger as the game went on. After giving up an opening-drive touchdown, the Flyers went scoreless for 42 minutes.

Freshman Delivers in Biggest Game of the Season

Another major storyline throughout Brother Rice's season has been the emergence of freshman quarterback Sam Holcomb.

The 16-year-old continued to deliver against one of the state's top programs. Holcomb finished with 86 rushing yards on 20 carries, including a touchdown. Through the air, he completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Holcomb's touchdown pass to Aydan Yarbrough extended the Crusaders' lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. Even with a two-score advantage, Holcomb knew the game was far from over.

"You gotta keep it going. You gotta keep a foot on the gas," Holcomb said. "Even though we have a two-score lead, that team's very good. They can score fast."

Holcomb also showed a willingness to take on a larger role in the running game. When asked about the coaches trusting him with the ball, he recognized the confidence they had in him.

"I'm just thinking that they're willing to put it in my hands," Holcomb said.

Despite the challenges throughout the season, Holcomb said he believed the team had the potential to accomplish something special.

"This team, I knew we were gonna be special," Holcomb said.

Quedenfeld has seen Holcomb's development throughout the season and believes the young quarterback is built for the spotlight.

"I think he was just born for this," Quedenfeld said.

The head coach pointed to Holcomb's work ethic, preparation and willingness to learn. He said the freshman is consistently in the film room, asking questions and communicating with the coaching staff.

Quedenfeld also credited Holcomb's parents for the way they have raised him.

Holcomb Embraces His Role in the Community

Holcomb's impact has extended beyond the field. As the team's young starting quarterback, he has become someone younger players in the community look up to.

"Honestly, it feels great, because I was in their shoes not too long ago," Holcomb said. "Looking up to the high school players, you know, and I just want to make them feel the same way that I felt when I was their age."

After the game, Holcomb spent time taking pictures and signing autographs for younger fans and future Crusaders.

An Emotional Finish to a Packed Semifinal

The final seconds brought an emotional scene on the East St. Louis sideline.

With 38 seconds remaining, Brother Rice called a timeout. East St. Louis coaches came onto the field to embrace their players as the Flyers' season and championship-game streak came to an end.

Former East St. Louis standout Luther Burden and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles were among those in attendance.

The Flyers had reached the state championship game in each of the previous five seasons, winning titles in 2022 and 2024. Saturday's loss ended that run.

Brother Rice One Win Away From Defending Its Title

Brother Rice is now one win away from defending its Class 7A state championship.

The Crusaders will face Hersey next Saturday in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game, with a chance to add another title to the program's history.