NORMAL, Ill. — One quarterback is already considered one of the best players in the country. The other is just getting started.

When Hersey and Brother Rice meet Saturday for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 7A state football championship, the spotlight will be on two quarterbacks at opposite ends of their high school careers.

Hersey senior Jake Nawrot, a five-star quarterback committed to Kentucky, has put together a record-breaking season while leading the Huskies to an undefeated record.

Across the field will be Brother Rice freshman Sam Holcomb, who, at just 16 years old, has helped the Crusaders return to the state championship game for a second consecutive season.

It's a matchup between the present and the future, with a state championship on the line.

Nawrot and the Huskies enter the championship game at 13-0 after defeating Downers Grove North 21-10 in the semifinals. Hersey is making its second state championship game appearance and first since 1987.

Brother Rice enters at 11-2 after knocking off East St. Louis 24-12. The Crusaders are looking to defend the Class 7A championship they captured last season.

Jake Nawrot Looks to Cap a Record-Breaking Career

Nawrot has established himself as one of the nation's top quarterbacks during his time at Hersey.

According to Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald, Nawrot enters championship week with 3,229 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes without an interception.

His 42nd touchdown pass broke the school record he established last season.

Against Downers Grove North in the semifinals, Nawrot completed 17 of 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Over two varsity seasons, Nawrot has thrown for more than 6,300 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Perhaps equally impressive is his efficiency. Nawrot has completed more than 70% of his passes over that span, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic and disciplined quarterbacks in Illinois.

Sam Holcomb Gives Brother Rice a Glimpse of the Future

While Nawrot is approaching the end of his high school career, Holcomb is only beginning his.

The 16-year-old freshman has already helped guide Brother Rice through one of Illinois' toughest schedules and back to the state championship game.

Entering the semifinal against East St. Louis, Holcomb had thrown for 1,615 yards and 25 touchdowns without an interception. He continued to deliver against the Flyers, accounting for three touchdowns in the 24-12 victory.

Holcomb completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns while adding 86 rushing yards and another score on 20 carries.

His ability to make plays with his legs has added another dimension to Brother Rice's offense.

The trust head coach Casey Quedenfeld has placed in his young quarterback speaks volumes about Holcomb's development and importance to the Crusaders.

His youth makes this championship opportunity even more remarkable.

Holcomb has already demonstrated an ability to handle pressure in some of the biggest moments of the season. Saturday will present his greatest challenge yet.

Brother Rice's Defense Faces Another Major Test

The quarterback matchup will draw plenty of attention, but Brother Rice's defensive front could play an equally important role in determining the outcome.

The Crusaders demonstrated what they can do against a high-powered offense in the semifinals, holding East St. Louis to 12 points and zero net rushing yards while recording eight sacks and recovering a fumble to seal the victory.

The Flyers, who had averaged 68 points per game during the postseason entering the matchup, struggled to find answers offensively.

Notre Dame commit Brayden Parks and highly recruited junior Kameron McGee have been the focal points of a defensive front capable of pressuring opposing quarterbacks and disrupting the running game.

At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Parks had little trouble applying pressure throughout the semifinal. He finished with three sacks, using a combination of power and athleticism to get past opposing linemen.

Generating that same pressure will be critical against Nawrot, who has been remarkably efficient throughout his career.

Giving him time to find St. Paul, Riggs and the rest of Hersey's receiving corps could make for a long afternoon for the Crusaders.

History on the Line for Both Programs

For Hersey, Saturday represents an opportunity to complete an undefeated season and capture the program's first state championship, providing a fitting conclusion to Nawrot's remarkable high school career.

For Brother Rice, the opportunity is different. The Crusaders are back in the championship game, looking to defend their title and add a third state championship trophy to the program's collection.

Nawrot has one final opportunity to cap his high school career with a state championship. Holcomb has a chance to take another significant step in what could become an exceptional career at Brother Rice.

The five-star senior and the freshman quarterback are at vastly different stages of their football journeys, but both enter Saturday with the same goal.

Only one will leave Normal with a state championship.