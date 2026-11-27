VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two of Georgia's most storied high school football programs will meet Friday night when Buford travels to Valdosta for a Class 7A quarterfinal showdown at historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The matchup features the defending state and national champion Wolves (12-0) against a Valdosta team (11-1) that has been one of the state's most explosive offensive programs this season. Buford enters riding a 27-game winning streak, while the Wildcats will have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd in one of Georgia's most recognizable high school football venues.

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AccuWeather is telling us it's 41 degrees, but only feels like 35 in Buford due to 15 mile per hour wind gusts. It's cold in Georgia.

Check back in before kickoff for an update on the weather in the Valdosta area.

Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta, Georgia

There's also plenty of recent history between these programs. Buford defeated Valdosta 39-7 in last year's Class 6A state semifinals, eventually finishing a perfect 15-0 season with a state championship. The Wolves also won the previous meeting between the programs in 2020, giving them a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Buford's dominance this season has been particularly impressive on the defensive side. The Wolves have allowed just 65 points through 12 games, never surrendering 20 points in a contest. They are coming off a 42-6 victory over Archer in the second round, a game in which 11 different players carried the football.

Quarterback D.J. Hunter, a James Madison commit, directs the offense, while Arkansas commit Jameer Cantrell provides a powerful presence in the backfield. Defensively, linebackers Joshua Echols and Brady Wagner bring championship experience, while defensive lineman Jalen Brewster adds another disruptive presence up front.

Valdosta counters with an offense capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. The Wildcats are averaging approximately 52 points per game and have scored at least 31 in every contest this season.

Running back Deron Foster is coming off a record-setting performance against East Coweta, rushing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 victory. The Oregon State commit broke Valdosta's single-game rushing record, previously set by Jerome Calloway in 1986.

Stanford commit Marquis Fennell provides another dynamic weapon. The senior has surpassed 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, becoming the first player in Georgia high school football history to accomplish that feat in a single season.

Defensively, Jordin Foster leads the Wildcats with 17 tackles for loss and five sacks, while defensive back A.J. Hill has three interceptions.

Valdosta has the offensive firepower and home-field advantage to make this a much different contest than last year's semifinal. But slowing down a Buford team that has won 27 straight games and surrendered so few points will be an enormous challenge.

With a semifinal berth at stake and a potential rematch with Brookwood or Grayson awaiting the winner, Friday night's showdown promises to be one of the most compelling games of Georgia's playoff quarterfinal round.