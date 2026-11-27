One of the best Arkansas high school football games this season is getting a rematch - this time in the playoffs.

And it will be a highly anticipated rematch, as undefeated Sheridan - for the second time this season - welcomes in 6A-East conference rival Searcy on Friday night in a Class 6A semifinal contest.

The two teams faced off in Sheridan on October 16. In a wild game in which both teams grabbed momentum throughout, the Yellowjackets had the last surge, scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds to pull off a 48-45 win.

Sheridan has continued to handle its business since, and the Yellowjackets bring an 11-0 record into Friday’s rematch. Searcy comes in at 10-2 on the season, having also lost to Benton the week after the defeat at Sheridan before rebounding with four straight wins.

In this week's High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings, Sheridan comes in at No. 5, with Searcy standing at No. 20.

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s 6A championship game at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, facing the winner of the other 6A semifinal Friday between Sylvan Hills and Benton.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Sheridan.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

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PREGAME

- Live from Yellowjacket Stadium in Sheridan, the home team is aiming to continue its perfect season while punching a ticket to the 6A championship game. But standing in Sheridan’s way is 6A-East rival Searcy.

ABOUT SEARCY

The Lions come into Friday’s semifinal showdown riding a four-game winning streak. They began postseason play with a 63-28 win at home against Russellville in the first round before going to Mountain Home last week and prevailing, 49-28, in the quarterfinals.

Junior quarterback Jacob Miles has completed 195-of-300 passes for 3,384 yards and 41 TDs. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has caught 61 passes for 1,635 yards while crossing the end zone 25 times.

The Lions also have a strong running game, headed up by senior back Deandre Shockley, who has 1,013 yards on 158 carries along with 19 TDs.

ABOUT SHERIDAN

The Yellowjackets have used their dominating offense to overpower the opposition all season long, as they have scored a total of 631 points. In their last two games, they faced El Dorado, scoring a 46-27 win in the regular-season finale before prevailing, 36-14, in last week’s 6A quarterfinal playoff.

Junior quarterback Easton Barksdale has passed for 4,370 yards, completing 271-of-428 of his attempts, while throwing for 55 TDs. Receivers Hunter Socia and Dylan Smith have 66 and 65 catches, respectively, while combining for more than 2,500 yards and 32 TDs.

Senior running back Isaiah “Zay” Stephens has added his own dimension to Sheridan’s high-powered offense. The North Carolina commit has rushed for 1,824 yards on 180 carries along with scoring 28 times.