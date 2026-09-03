Coaches Suspended, Schools Fined After Fight Canceled Georgia High School Football Rivalry Game

Nearly a week after a pregame fight canceled one of Georgia's longest-running county high school football rivalry games, the Georgia High School Association has handed down penalties to both programs.

Heritage head coach Quincy Carter and Rockdale County head coach Kenderrick Bonner have each been suspended for one game, while both schools have been fined and players from each team suspended, according to a report from 11Alive.com.

The amount of the fines was not disclosed. The GHSA also did not reveal how many players were suspended or the length of the player suspensions, according to the report.

The penalties stem from an altercation during pregame warmups Aug. 28 at Rockdale County High School in Conyers. The fight occurred nearly two hours before the scheduled kickoff, and the game was ultimately canceled.

High School On SI reported following the incident that deputies responded to the scene and Rockdale County Public Schools and the GHSA had opened investigations.

At the time, GHSA executive director Tim Scott said he expected to speak with the county athletic director before the association determined whether fines or other disciplinary action were warranted.

Those consequences have now arrived.

Both schools have the right to appeal the GHSA's penalties, according to 11Alive.

Fight Interrupted Rivalry Dating to 1984

The cancellation was particularly notable because Rockdale County and Heritage had played each other every season since 1984.

The two schools, located only a few miles apart in Conyers, were preparing for another meeting in a rivalry that has been played for more than four decades when the altercation broke out during warmups.

Rockdale County had won the previous two meetings, defeating Heritage 38-14 in 2025 and 35-0 in 2024. Heritage won in 2022 and 2023.

Both teams also entered the Aug. 28 matchup with 1-0 records. Rockdale County had opened its season with a 46-0 victory over Alcovy, while Heritage defeated Cedar Shoals 38-14 in its opener and the debut of head coach Quincy Carter.

Carter, a former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys quarterback, took over the Heritage program this season. He played two seasons at Georgia before the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Carter started 34 games over three seasons in Dallas, including all 16 during the Cowboys' 2003 playoff season.

Instead of deciding the latest chapter on the field, the rivalry game ended without a kickoff.

Rockdale County Public Schools said following the incident that it was conducting an investigation and that anyone found to have violated district policies, athletic codes of conduct or student behavior expectations would be held accountable.

It remains unclear whether the canceled Heritage-Rockdale County game will be rescheduled.