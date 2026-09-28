Dylan and Dayton Raiola: Two Buford Wolves in Ducks’ Clothing

Saturday gave us a reason to catch up with the Raiolas.

After a late hit forced Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore out of the game, Buford’s own Dylan Raiola stepped in, ready to lead. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the Ducks’ 41-27 win over USC, including the fourth-quarter scoring pass that put Oregon ahead for good.

Dylan had done this before. He brought 22 starts from Nebraska to Oregon, a substantial resume for someone whose immediate assignment was to wait.

His younger brother, Dayton Raiola, also a member of the Ducks, arrived with a state championship, a national high school championship, and an assignment that required even more adjusting.

Dayton Raiola succeeded his brother Dylan at quarterback for Buford. He now plays tight end. The last time we saw two brothers playing for a team with a Ducks mascot, they were trying to perfect the Flying V.

The Younger Brother’s Turn

Dylan spent his senior season at Buford in 2023 before leaving for Nebraska. Dayton took over the following fall and spent two seasons making the position his own.

His high school career ended with the Wolves back on top. Buford beat Carrollton 28-21 for the 2025 Class 6A championship, completing a 15-0 season and winning its first state title since 2021.

Dylan was there supporting his brother, joining Dayton in the celebration.

The younger Raiola had earned something the older one had not at Buford. Dylan’s season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Grayson. Two years later, he got to celebrate the championship with his brother.

Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener, won by | Colin Hubbard

By then, Dayton had built a résumé that stood on its own: 26 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores as a senior. He was a successful quarterback, even if he considered a college future at a different position.

But when Oregon’s coaches offered him a tight end spot, he welcomed the idea. Reuniting with Dylan was a major part of the appeal. They had played together through youth football, middle school, and high school. College now offered another chance to keep that going.

As for catching passes, he had some experience. I’ve been catching passes from my brother in the backyard my whole life,” Dayton said.

What Dylan Sees in Dayton

Dylan, the older brother, shared his perspective on the two reuniting after spring practice in April.

“Yeah, having my brother here is a dream come true,” Dylan said to Oregon Ducks on SI’s Charlie Viehl. He went on to praise Dayton’s willingness to switch positions without knowing everything the change would demand.

In a story so easily told as one brother following another, Dylan saw someone worth learning from as he adjusted.

Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola

Dylan formerly the starter at Nebraska committed to Oregon before Moore announced his return, leaving open the possibility of taking over the offense. When Moore stayed, Dylan stayed and acknowledged he needed time to get comfortable in his new role, while emphasizing the opportunity to learn from Moore and the other quarterbacks.

Both coming from institutions where they were once No. 1 on the roster, the brothers arrived at the same school with different work ahead of them. Dayton was learning a position. Dylan was preparing to lead an offense without knowing when he would be asked.

Saturday brought that responsibility under circumstances nobody would have chosen. Yet, ready for the moment, Dylan threw a touchdown on his second snap, and then helped Oregon finish the night with a win.

The Ducks have a bye before hosting UCLA on Oct. 10, and Moore's return date remains unclear. Dayton is not a starter, although he and Dylan have shown their on-field chemistry during practice.

It's a family affair in Eugene.



Oregon QB Dylan Raiola ➡️ TE Dayton Raiola



📹 @oregonfootball #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/O7MXUhRLbd — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 13, 2026

For Buford fans, that offers something familiar beyond another Saturday college matchup. They’ve seen each brother lead the Wolves. They have seen Dylan celebrate Dayton’s championship. Now they can watch two former quarterbacks find a different way to play together.

We’re not saying it's destined, but the two brothers who once took turns running the Wolves’ offense could end up on opposite ends of the same college pass much sooner than anyone expected.