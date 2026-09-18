Buford at Grayson Live Updates: Georgia High School Football

On Friday night, undefeated Buford will visit Grayson in a battle of the last two Georgia Class 6A state champions. This is also the first regular season meeting and second ever meeting between the two Gwinnett County schools, who have rosters filled with top recruiting prospects.

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Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m ET

Preview

Who: Buford at Grayson

When: Friday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Britt-Moody Field at Grayson Community Stadium in Loganville, GA

Buford Remains Undefeated

Buford (3-0) is still undefeated after season-opening victories over Gainesville, Mallard Creek (NC), and Miami Central (FL). The Wolves also carry an 18-game winning streak into Friday night.

Last week, Buford escaped past Miami Central in a tight 18-7 Thursday night contest. The game also saw five-star, No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster make his debut for the Wolves. Quarterback and James Madison commit DJ Hunter led the passing attack for Buford, throwing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Grayson Looks to Regain Form

Meanwhile, Grayson (2-2) dropped its first two games under first-year head coach Greg Carswell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator under previous head coach Santavious Bryant. The Rams began the season with losses to North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek, but after a bye week, they bounced back with victories over Langston Hughes and Brunswick.

While Buford has 27 college commits, Grayson has a remarkable number of 45. The Rams also have a few 4-star recruits, including senior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma (Nebraska commit), sophomore EDGE Elijah Tillman, and senior safety Jalen Welch (Syracuse commit).

Grayson's offense is led by senior quarterback Deuce Smith, who stepped in for injured 4-star and current North Carolina signal-caller Travis Burgess last year.