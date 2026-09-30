Georgia High School QB Index: Aidan McPherson Takes No. 1 After Week 6

Well, there it is.

It took six weeks for someone to knock CJ Cypher out of the No. 1 spot in the Georgia QB Index, and Aidan McPherson apparently decided subtlety wasn't necessary.

Six rushing touchdowns. Another through the air. All seven Thomas County Central touchdowns in a 49-26 road win over previously unbeaten Lee County.

And McPherson wasn't alone. Kamden Patterson threw for 558 yards. Jordan Wiggins tossed four more touchdowns. A couple of quarterbacks who had the week off suddenly found the traffic around them getting considerably heavier.

That's what the Index is supposed to do.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 6.

1. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 9 (↑8)

McPherson rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns and threw another TD as Thomas County Central beat No. 2 Lee County 49-26. Accounting for every touchdown in one of Georgia's biggest games of the season is enough to take over No. 1.

2. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 1 (↓1)

Cypher didn't lose the top spot by playing poorly: he completed 22 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Archer. He now has 1,946 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and no

3. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Last week: 6 (↑3)

Patterson threw for an eye-popping 558 yards and six touchdowns in Baldwin's 55-21 win over Westside, his second consecutive six-TD game. Through five games, he has 1,717 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes.

4. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 4 (—)

Wiggins completed 15 of 18 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns as Northeast beat Lamar County 31-8. A week after accounting for eight scores, the sophomore continues to make his arrival in the top five look permanent.

5. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: 5 (—)

Tisdale completed 15 of 19 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns as Heard County improved to 5-0 with a 50-7 win over Coosa. The explosive touchdown totals weren't there this week, but the production and winning certainly were.

6. Cannon Robinson, Westlake, Jr.

Last week: 2 (↓4)

Westlake was off, so Robinson didn't suddenly become four spots worse at quarterback. His seven-touchdown performance against Houston County still carries weight, but McPherson and Patterson gave the Index new evidence Robinson couldn't answer from the couch.

7. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 3 (↓4)

Shumate also had an open week after producing 1,951 total yards through Monroe Area's 5-0 start. He's still firmly in the Index; this is simply what happens when other quarterbacks keep adding ridiculous Friday nights to the pile.

8. Tucker Parson, Hart County, So.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Parson completed 14 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground as Hart County moved to 6-0 with a 50-14 win over previously unbeaten Lumpkin County. He has thrown at least two touchdown passes in every game this season.

9. Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood, Sr.

Last week: 7 (↓2)

Chatman accounted for four touchdowns in Brookwood's 57-23 win at Norcross, throwing for 159 yards and two scores while rushing for 41 yards and two more. Brookwood is now 6-0, even if the monster performances elsewhere push Chatman down two spots.

10. Ben Musser, Jackson County

Last week: NR (NEW)

Musser threw for 259 yards and five touchdowns as Jackson County beat Habersham Central 40-7. That's his second straight five-touchdown passing game, a fairly efficient way to introduce yourself to the QB Index.