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Georgia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from the opening round of the 2026 GHSA playoffs
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs began this week, and High School On SI has final scores.

Georgia High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

Darlington 42, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 38

(#13) Grayson 49, Camden County 0

(#17) Brookwood 49, Norcross 0

Lamar County 22, Worth County 19

North Murray 34, Ringgold 23

North Oconee 52, Dutchtown 6

Richmond Hill 20, North Paulding 16

Hart County 48, Murray County 14

(#19) Roswell 38, Effingham County 27

Bowdon 38, Manchester 7

Calvary Day 52, Westminster 0

Laney 50, Brooks County 0

(#23) East Coweta 44, Denmark 13

(#2) Thomas County Central 56, Veterans 6

Woodward Academy 24, (#24) Langston Hughes 21

Clinch County 42, McIntosh County Academy 7

Columbia 56, Beach 0

Model 49, Mt. Zion 0

Kell 37, (#21) Houston County 17

Dodge County 41, Berrien 22

Central 49, Jonesboro 12

(#16) Colquitt County 52, Lambert 26

Emanuel County Institute 36, Montgomery County 0

(#14) Blessed Trinity 41, M.L. King 14

Wesleyan 42, Walker 14

(#3) Buford 30, Marietta 6

Trion 35, BEST 6

Callaway 28, Elbert County 17

(#25) Parkview 63, South Gwinnett 56

Charlton County 41, Lake Oconee Academy 20

Cass 28, Villa Rica 7

Ware County 45, Cedartown 0

Cook 28, Fannin County 21

(#9) Gainesville 59, Lassiter 10

New Manchester 42, Heritage 36

Lithonia 34, Jones County 24

(#7) Newton 42, Collins Hill 15

ACE 14, Jasper County 10

Bremen 52, Washington 19

Tucker 21, Southwest DeKalb 17

Bethesda Academy 43, Hilton Head Christian Academy 14

Rockmart 56, Washington County 14

Bradwell Institute 56, Dunwoody 40

(#11) North Gwinnett 53, North Atlanta 28

Pierce County 41, Westside 18

(#5) Creekside 69, Shiloh 7

Praise Academy 53, Central Christian 6

(#15) Milton 48, Northside 6

Macon County 35, Early County 7

Hebron Christian 30, ELCA 16

(#10) Coffee 12, Tift County 0

Newnan 37, Habersham Central 7

Commerce 49, Gordon Lee 0

Social Circle 27, Dade County 13

Cartersville 42, Perry 3

Jackson County 47, Creekview 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Southland Academy 24

North Cobb Christian 35, Trinity Christian 14

Sequoyah 41, Walnut Grove 3

Richmond Academy 49, Statesboro 34

Benedictine 35, Whitewater 10

Lincoln County 21, Irwin County 0

Swainsboro 31, Screven County 6

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 56, Haralson County 3

Warren County 37, Jenkins County 27

Pepperell 30, Putnam County 21

Greater Atlanta Christian 44, Mount Paran Christian 14

Hephzibah 55, Pike County 14

Jeff Davis 14, East Laurens 13

Dublin 60, Vidalia 20

Heard County 49, Bacon County 14

Christian Heritage 42, Pace Academy 14

Fellowship Christian 58, Landmark Christian 27

Stephens County 42, Crisp County 23

Treutlen 35, Wheeler County 6

Northeast 49, Thomson 28

Lumpkin County 34, LaFayette 13

Portal 41, Glascock County 6

Savannah Christian 38, Providence Christian Academy 28

Schley County 56, Hawkinsville 14

North Georgia HomeSchool 30, Augusta Eagles 13

Jefferson 35, Warner Robins 10

John Milledge Academy 45, Tiftarea Academy 8

Peachtree Ridge 31, Hillgrove 27

East Paulding 48, Loganville 20

Johnson County 48, Greene County 0

Fitzgerald 24, Rabun County 3

Washington-Wilkes 35, Claxton 14

Archer 24, (#20) North Cobb 17

Whitefield Academy 63, Mount Pisgah Christian 6

Marist 37, Cambridge 7

Westfield School 49, Athens Christian 35

King’s Ridge Christian 35, Athens Academy 14

Bulloch Academy 44, Brookstone 14

Appling County 41, Jackson 10

Carver 32, Burke County 28

Hapeville Charter 26, Miller Grove 7

(#4) Lee County 55, Northside 0

Victory Baptist 51, Griffin Christian 14

Stockbridge 42, Flowery Branch 37

Mitchell County 30, Miller County 22

Taylor County 38, Seminole County 14

Centennial 17, Mays 10

Dalton 52, Griffin 19

(#1) Carrollton 55, North Forsyth 7

(#18) Westlake 35, Walton 14

Valwood 45, Briarwood Academy 0

Bleckley County 59, Jefferson County 14

Unity Christian 53, New Creation Christian Academy 7

Randolph-Clay 44, Telfair County 14

Clarke Central 28, South Effingham 20

Toombs County 88, Temple 0

McEachern 24, Harrison 7

(#8) Lowndes 62, South Forsyth 27

Thomasville 47, Utopian Academy for the Arts 12

Troup County 69, Mt. Zion 7

(#6) Valdosta 63, West Forsyth 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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