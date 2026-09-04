The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues this week with 205 games on Friday. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The biggest games this week in Georgia are between No. 1 Buford vs Mallard Creek (NC), No. 2 Sandy Creek vs. North Clayton, and Walton vs. No. 3 North Gwinnett.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia, select the links below.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

View Full Class 7A Scoreboard

View Full Class 6A Scoreboard

View Full Class 5A Scoreboard

View Full Class 4A Scoreboard

View Full Class 3A Scoreboard

View Full Class 2A Scoreboard

View Full Class 1A Scoreboard

View Full Class 1A DII Scoreboard