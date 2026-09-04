Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4
Get GHSA live updates, final scores and game results as the Georgia high school football season progresses to Week 3
The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues this week with 205 games on Friday. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The biggest games this week in Georgia are between No. 1 Buford vs Mallard Creek (NC), No. 2 Sandy Creek vs. North Clayton, and Walton vs. No. 3 North Gwinnett.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia, select the links below.
Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 4
CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A DII SCOREBOARD
View Full Class 1A DII Scoreboard
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917