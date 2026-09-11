Hapeville Charter vs. Carrollton Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia High School Football

One of Georgia's top-ranked high school football programs returns home Friday night when Carrollton hosts Hapeville Charter.

The Trojans enter 3-0 and are ranked among the top teams in Georgia after navigating an early schedule that included a trip out of state.

Hapeville Charter comes to Carrollton with momentum of its own after picking up its first victory last week.

The Hornets will be trying to pull off one of Friday night's biggest Georgia upsets against a Carrollton program with state championship aspirations.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Carrollton High School, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Hapeville Charter vs. Carrollton

What: Hapeville Charter Hornets at Carrollton Trojans

When: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carrollton High School, Carrollton, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Hapeville Charter vs. Carrollton on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Carrollton Off to Unbeaten Start

Carrollton has once again established itself among Georgia's leading programs during the opening weeks of the season. The Trojans enter Friday 3-0 after a schedule that has already taken them outside Georgia.

Carrollton opened Aug. 21 at Rome before returning home to face Columbia on Aug. 28.

The Trojans then traveled to Baton Rouge for a Sept. 4 matchup with Catholic High School, giving Carrollton an early interstate test.

Now the Trojans return home for Hapeville Charter before another interstate opponent arrives next week when West Charlotte makes the trip from North Carolina.

Quarterback CJ Cypher has led the Carrollton offense to its undefeated start.

Hapeville Charter Coming Off First Win

Hapeville Charter enters Friday 1-1 after a dramatic turnaround from its opener.

The Hornets began the season with a difficult road assignment at Lee County and suffered a 51-0 loss. After an open week, Hapeville responded.

The Hornets defeated Carver 31-25 last Friday to even their record and give themselves some momentum heading into Carrollton.

Friday represents another significant jump in competition.

Hapeville must travel to face an unbeaten opponent ranked among Georgia's best, but the victory over Carver gives the Hornets something positive to build upon.

Carrollton Faces Another Atlanta-Area Opponent

Carrollton's schedule has been designed to expose the Trojans to a variety of opponents before region play becomes the focus later in the season.

Hapeville provides another test.

The Hornets have already demonstrated their ability to respond to adversity, while Carrollton will try to avoid looking ahead to next week's matchup with West Charlotte.

For Hapeville, a victory would immediately change the complexion of its season.

For Carrollton, the objective is simpler: remain unbeaten and continue building toward the heart of the schedule.

The Trojans have the advantage of playing at home after last week's trip to Louisiana.

Fans unable to attend Friday night's game can watch Hapeville Charter-Carrollton live on the NFHS Network.

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