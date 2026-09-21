Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Buford needed four quarters to finally put Grayson away. Thomas County Central beat Brooks County 69-0 and held the Trojans to minus-51 rushing yards. Toombs County scored 76. Westlake and Houston County combined for 112. And Roswell greeted previously unbeaten Archer by handing it a 37-21 loss.

Four teams enter this week, four fall out, and the schedule offers another round of games capable of moving this list again almost immediately.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Sept. 21.

High School On SI

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1. Buford

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 1

Grayson got within 16-13 before Buford used a fake field goal to put away a 23-13 win. The Wolves now visit Seckinger before a much bigger October stretch begins.

Next: at Seckinger, Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 2

CJ Cypher threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while Zach Watts scored four times in a 49-6 win over West Charlotte. Archer is next, giving Carrollton another chance to test that offense against a defense that had been unbeaten until last week.

Next: at Archer, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

3. Thomas County Central

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 3

Thomas County Central led Brooks County 56-0 at halftime and allowed minus-51 rushing yards in a 69-0 win. Now comes unbeaten Lee County in one of the best games anywhere in Georgia this week.

Next: at Lee County, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

4. North Gwinnett

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 4

North Gwinnett beat Berkmar 62-0 and has now outscored five opponents 218-56. The Bulldogs get a week off before returning to region play at Duluth.

Next: at Duluth, Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., after a bye.

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek shut out Riverdale 42-0, its second shutout in three games. Luella comes next as the Patriots try to carry an unbeaten start deeper into region play.

Next: vs. Luella, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

6. Newton

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 6

Newton followed consecutive 70-point games by beating Thomson 49-0. After a bye, the Rams visit unbeaten Westlake in a matchup that should tell us plenty about both teams.

Next: at Westlake, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., after a bye.

7. Lee County

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 7

Lee County had the week off after opening 4-0. Thomas County Central arrives Friday, and the winner will have one of the strongest early-season résumés in the state.

Next: vs. Thomas County Central, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

8. Creekside

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 8

Savoy Nichols threw five touchdown passes and Gary Walker rushed for 166 yards on nine carries as Creekside beat Tri-Cities 56-0. The Seminoles now take that three-game winning streak to Morrow.

Next: at Morrow, Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

9. Valdosta

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 9

Valdosta had the week off after scoring 222 points in its first four games. Stockbridge is next as the Wildcats try to keep one of Georgia’s hottest offenses rolling.

Next: vs. Stockbridge, Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

10. Lowndes

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 11

Jordan Parker completed all 11 of his passes and Lowndes held Long County to 84 total yards in a 53-0 win. The Vikings get a bye before hosting Winter Haven and beginning the tougher part of their schedule.

Next: vs. Winter Haven (Fla.), Friday, Oct. 2, after a bye.

11. Toombs County

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 12

Toombs County scored 76 points against Beach and has now put up 227 in four games. Pierce County should offer a better measuring stick for an offense that has barely slowed down all season.

Next: vs. Pierce County, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

12. Brookwood

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 13

Gary Chatman threw four touchdowns and Brookwood shut out Duluth 46-0. A trip to Norcross gives the Broncos another chance to show that this unbeaten start has staying power.

Next: at Norcross, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

13. Cartersville

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 10

Cartersville was off after scoring 200 points through its first four games. Villa Rica comes next as the Hurricanes return to the field looking to pick up where they left off.

Next: vs. Villa Rica, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

14. Westlake

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 15

Westlake produced 751 yards of offense in a 61-51 win over Houston County, with Cannon Robinson accounting for seven touchdowns. After a bye, the Lions host Newton in a meeting of unbeaten teams that could reshape the Top 10.

Next: vs. Newton, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., after a bye.

15. Coffee

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 16

Coffee used nine different ball carriers to rush for 240 yards in a 47-6 win at Crestview. Tift County is next as the Trojans try to remain unbeaten away from home.

Next: at Tift County, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

16. Blessed Trinity

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 14

Blessed Trinity was off after opening 4-0. The Titans return against Marist in one of the week’s better games, with both teams carrying Top 20 résumés.

Next: at Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

17. Milton

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 17

Milton had the week off after consecutive wins, and its only loss remains a one-point game against Blessed Trinity. Region play begins at Johns Creek, where the Eagles can start building a different kind of résumé.

Next: at Johns Creek, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

18. Benedictine

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 20

Eron Mallard scored four straight touchdowns as Benedictine turned a 14-7 deficit into a 42-21 win over previously unbeaten Statesboro. Richmond Academy is next as the Cadets look for a fourth straight win.

Next: at Richmond Academy, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

19. Marist

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 21

Marist responded to its first loss by beating Campbell 53-0 while allowing only 54 total yards. Blessed Trinity arrives Friday for a game that should reveal how much separation there really is between two of the better teams in this part of the poll.

Next: vs. Blessed Trinity, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

20. Jackson County

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 24

Ben Musser threw five touchdown passes and Jackson County beat Mountain View 54-28. Habersham Central is next as the Panthers try to carry their unbeaten start into another road game.

Next: at Habersham Central, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

21. Gainesville

Record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 25

Gainesville has followed its 0-2 start with consecutive wins, beating Oceanside Collegiate 40-22 behind 124 rushing yards from Arshawn Sampson. Alpharetta comes next as the Red Elephants try to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Next: vs. Alpharetta, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

22. Roswell

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Roswell handed previously unbeaten Archer a 37-21 loss to move to 3-1. A road game at Lanier gives the Hornets a chance to turn one statement win into some momentum.

Next: at Lanier, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

23. North Oconee

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

North Oconee answered its loss to Jackson County by shutting out Calhoun 38-0. The Titans have a bye before returning against Winder-Barrow, giving them time to reset before region play continues.

Next: vs. Winder-Barrow, Friday, Oct. 2, after a bye.

24. North Cobb

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

North Cobb's only loss was by one point to Milton, and the Warriors just beat Paulding County 52-0. After a bye, Cherokee offers another chance to show this three-game run is more than a hot streak.

Next: vs. Cherokee, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., after a bye.

25. Troup County

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Troup piled up 526 yards and beat Spalding 60-14 to remain unbeaten. Mary Persons is next, giving the Tigers another road test before the schedule gets deeper into region play.

Next: at Mary Persons, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped Out

Grayson — previously No. 18

Langston Hughes — previously No. 19

Houston County — previously No. 22

Archer — previously No. 23

Grayson made Buford work but falls to 2-3. Hughes lost 18-14 to Northside, Houston County has allowed 134 points over its last two games, and Archer's unbeaten start ended with a 37-21 loss to Roswell.