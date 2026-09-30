Georgia High School Softball Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

After two months of the regular season are nearly completed, High School On SI presents the first top 25 Georgia high school softball rankings of the season.

Buford comes in at No. 1 after two dominant months on the diamond, and they are followed by Appling County who are still undefeated on the season.

As we check out teams inside the top 10, South Effingham and Cartersville are playing about as good as anyone, and each team is eyeing their respective state championships.

However, the biggest storyline of the week is that numerous district titles have either already been decided early in the week, or they will be decided in future games later this week.

This has been a thrilling regular season to this point, and the drama will surely continue as we enter the postseason.

1. Buford (20-2)

After winning their fifth straight region championship last week, the Wolves look to maintain their excellent form with the playoffs set to begin in a few weeks.

2. Appling County (19-0)

The Pirates are looking to start the season 20-0 with two games versus Toombs County this week.

3. Harrison (22-1)

The Hoyas will take on North Atlanta tonight before they host Kennesaw Mountain later this week.

Danni Lynn has been the top offensive performer for the Mustangs this season batting .538 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs.

Porter Butler has been one of the top offensive playmakers this season as she is currently batting .588.

The Grizzlies will take on Lassiter tonight and Pope later this week as they look to get to 20 wins.

The Lady Hurricanes have a formidable defense led by Presley Crabbe who is 12-0 on the year with an ERA of .60.

The Knights are playing red hot with their last loss coming back on August 22.

The Broncos have a tough three-game stretch where they play Norcross, Walton and Duluth in three straight days.

The Leopards have played stellar defense as of late shutting out their opponents in three straight games.

The Trojans offense has been in top form as they have scored double digit runs in three of their past five games.

In their last two games, the Bears outscored Northview 34-0. They will look to keep that momentum going versus Chattahoochee.

The Blue Tide have put on a dominant defensive performance this month as they have only allowed three runs the entire month.

Pope has two crucial games this week as they take on Rome and Creekview.

The Hornets take on Bacon County tonight, and the winner will move into first place in the district standings.

The Red Devils picked up a much-needed win over Grayson to start their week.

Lyric Jones and Gracyn Fuller have been the top two batters for the Vikings this season as they have each batted over .440.

Chloe Wolfenbarger has been one of the top pitchers in the state this season posting a 0.53 ERA with 14 wins.

The Raiders face Fitzgerald on October 1, and they will clinch a share of the district championship with a win.

The Yellow Jackets have clinched the district championship, and they will be looking to finish district play with a perfect record when they take on Evans.

The Titans defeated East Forsyth 9-1 on Tuesday, and they will wrap up their week with a matchup versus Apalachee on Wednesday.

The Vikings dropped Tuesday's contest to Central 9-1. They will look to bounce back versus Adairsville on Wednesday.

The Bears have their toughest test of the regular season to date when they take on Buford on Wednesday.

The Phoenix will clinch a share of the district title with a win over Rockmart on Wednesday.

The Wolverines still have a shot at the district title after Tuesday's 6-1 win over Providence Christian.