Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

Thomas County Central took the biggest game of the weekend in Georgia high school football and turned it into a statement, beating previously undefeated Lee County 49-26. Creekside scored 71. Buford won 58-0. Sandy Creek won 55-0. And Blessed Trinity beat Marist on a field goal as time expired.

The top six stay intact in our Georgia High School Football State Rankings, but plenty of movement is happening behind them. Lee County takes its first loss, Blessed Trinity gets another résumé win, and undefeated Peach County and Cass finally push their way into the Top 25.

Here are the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 state rankings for Sept. 28.

1. Buford

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 1

Buford scored on its first three possessions and shut out Seckinger 58-0, with DJ Hunter completing 11 of 15 passes. The Wolves get a week off before returning to region play at Dacula.

Next: at Dacula, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

2. Carrollton

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 2

CJ Cypher threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns as Carrollton beat Archer 38-7. The Trojans get a bye before visiting Douglas County, where region play starts to take over the schedule.

Next: at Douglas County, Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

3. Thomas County Central

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 3

Aidan McPherson accounted for 370 yards and seven touchdowns — 271 rushing yards and six scores on the ground, plus another touchdown through the air — as Thomas County Central handed Lee County its first loss, 49-26. Veterans comes next before the Yellow Jackets get deeper into region play.

Next: vs. Veterans, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

4. North Gwinnett

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 4

North Gwinnett had the week off after opening with five straight wins. The Bulldogs return at Duluth before a much more revealing region stretch begins.

Next: at Duluth, Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 5

Sandy Creek shut out Luella 55-0 and has allowed only 32 points all season. The Patriots head to unbeaten Woodland next, easily their biggest region test since the schedule turned local.

Next: at Woodland-Stockbridge, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

6. Newton

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 6

Newton was off after scoring 190 points over its previous three games. Now the Rams visit unbeaten Westlake in one of the best games on the entire Week 7 schedule.

Next: at Westlake, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

7. Creekside

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 8

Creekside beat Morrow 71-0 and has now won four straight since its opening loss. McIntosh is next as the Seminoles continue working through region play.

Next: at McIntosh, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

8. Valdosta

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 9

Valdosta stayed unbeaten with a 58-21 win over Stockbridge. Booker comes to Titletown next as the Wildcats get one more non-region test before the schedule tightens.

Next: vs. Booker (Fla.), Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

9. Lowndes

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 10

Lowndes had the week off with a defense that has allowed just 14 points through five games. Winter Haven comes north Friday before the Vikings get deeper into region play.

Next: vs. Winter Haven (Fla.), Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

10. Lee County

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 7

The first loss came against Thomas County Central, but Lee County’s résumé still includes wins over Miami Carol City and Colquitt County. There is no recovery week either: undefeated Coffee is waiting Friday.

Next: at Coffee, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

11. Toombs County

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 11

Toombs County beat previously unbeaten Pierce County 28-7, another quality win for a team that has rarely challenged. Brantley County comes next as the Bulldogs settle into region play.

Next: vs. Brantley County, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

12. Brookwood

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 12

Brookwood put up 57 points at Norcross and remains perfect through six games. Parkview visits Friday before the Broncos face North Gwinnett the following week.

Next: vs. Parkview, Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

13. Cartersville

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 13

Cartersville shut out Villa Rica 58-0 and remains unbeaten. Friday brings a much different assignment: 6-0 Cass in a matchup that should tell us plenty about both teams.

Next: at Cass, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

14. Westlake

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 14

Westlake had the week off after scoring 61 against Houston County in its last appearance. The Lions return against undefeated Newton, with both teams carrying Top 10 ambitions into Friday night.

Next: vs. Newton, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

15. Blessed Trinity

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 16

Richard Morthland kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Blessed Trinity a 17-14 win at Marist. Centennial is next before the Titans hit the heart of their region schedule.

Next: vs. Centennial, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

16. Coffee

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 15

Coffee stayed perfect with a 35-14 road win at Tift County. Now the Trojans host Lee County in a matchup that could move the winner several spots next week.

Next: vs. Lee County, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

17. Milton

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 17

Milton opened region play by beating Johns Creek 63-0. Lanier comes next as the Eagles try to build some separation before Gainesville and Roswell arrive later in the schedule.

Next: vs. Lanier, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

18. Benedictine

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 18

Benedictine survived a 52-49 trip to Richmond Academy for its fourth straight win. Evans visits next as the Cadets continue a region schedule that will eventually end with Ware County.

Next: vs. Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

19. Jackson County

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 20

Jackson County handled Habersham Central 40-7 and remains unbeaten. Loganville comes to town next, then the Panthers get a week off before the final stretch.

Next: vs. Loganville, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

20. Gainesville

Record: 3-2

Previous ranking: 21

Gainesville has won three straight after opening against Buford and East St. Louis, most recently shutting out Alpharetta. Friday at Roswell should tell us how far the Red Elephants have come since that 0-2 start.

Next: at Roswell, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Stream: GPB

21. Roswell

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 22

Roswell followed its win over Archer by beating Lanier 39-15. Gainesville comes to town next to face two teams that have spent September moving in the right direction.

Next: vs. Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.



TV/Stream: GPB

22. Peach County

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Peach County beat Spalding 62-21 and remains unbeaten with wins over Perry, Jones County and Jefferson already on the résumé. Mary Persons comes to Fort Valley next as region play continues.

Next: vs. Mary Persons, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

23. North Oconee

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 23

North Oconee had the weekend off after responding to its only loss with a 38-0 win over Calhoun. The Titans return against Winder-Barrow before a stretch that includes Flowery Branch, East Forsyth and Jefferson.

Next: vs. Winder-Barrow, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

24. Troup County

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 25

Troup survived Mary Persons 24-21 to remain unbeaten. Westside-Macon is next as the Tigers continue through a region race that eventually ends with Peach County.

Next: at Westside-Macon, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

25. Cass

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Cass improved to 6-0 with a 42-21 win over Woodland-Cartersville. We won't have to wait long to learn more: unbeaten Cartersville comes to town Friday.

Next: vs. Cartersville, Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Dropped Out

Marist — previously No. 19

North Cobb — previously No. 24

Marist falls to 3-2 after losing 17-14 to Blessed Trinity, with both losses coming against unbeaten Top 15 teams. North Cobb was idle, but Peach County and Cass gave us stronger current cases for the final spots.