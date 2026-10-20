Georgia High School Volleyball Playoffs Live Streams: How to Watch Tuesday's GHSA Games (Oct. 20)
The road to the Georgia high school volleyball state championships continues Tuesday, Oct. 20, with playoff matches across the state and several of the state's most successful programs looking to extend their seasons.
Among the teams taking the court are Gordon Lee, Milton, Pope, McIntosh and Savannah Arts Academy, with each hoping to move one step closer to a GHSA state championship.
The opening-round postseason action offers fans a chance to follow schools from different classifications, including matchups in metro Atlanta, northwest Georgia, middle Georgia and the Savannah area.
The NFHS Network has scheduled broadcasts of Tuesday's playoff matches, giving fans an opportunity to watch their favorite teams compete for a place in the next round.
Here are some of the most intriguing matchups, followed by the streaming schedule.
Gordon Lee Hosts Thomasville in Playoff Opener
One of Georgia's most successful volleyball teams takes the court Tuesday when Gordon Lee hosts Thomasville in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee enters with a 40-3 record, making the Trojans one of the state's most impressive teams entering the postseason.
Thomasville brings a 19-13 record and an opportunity to produce a major upset.
The Bulldogs have navigated a challenging regular season and now face a team that has lost only three matches.
For Gordon Lee, the goal is to maintain the consistency that produced 40 victories and continue its pursuit of a state championship.
The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: Gordon Lee vs. Thomasville on the NFHS Network
Creekview Visits Milton in Metro Atlanta Showdown
Milton hosts Creekview in another notable playoff matchup Tuesday evening.
The Eagles have competed against strong opponents throughout the regular season and enter the postseason with the opportunity to make a deep run.
Creekview faces the challenge of playing on the road against a program familiar with high-level competition.
Both teams know the stakes are considerably higher in the playoffs, where a single defeat can end a season.
The matchup is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET in Milton.
WATCH LIVE: Milton vs. Crestview on the NFHS Network
Savannah Arts Academy Faces Bryan County
Another intriguing matchup takes place in Savannah, where Savannah Arts Academy hosts Bryan County.
The teams enter with similar records. Bryan County is 27-10, while Savannah Arts Academy is 27-14.
Both programs have demonstrated the ability to win consistently, setting up a potentially competitive postseason contest.
The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
Elsewhere, Pope hosts East Paulding, McIntosh welcomes Alpharetta and Heritage hosts White County as Tuesday's playoff schedule stretches across Georgia.
WATCH LIVE: Savannah Arts vs. Bryan County on the NFHS Network
How to Watch Georgia High School Volleyball Playoffs Today
What: 2026 GHSA Girls Volleyball State Playoffs
When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026
Where: Various locations across Georgia
Live stream: NFHS Network
The following matches appear on the NFHS Network's Georgia playoff streaming schedule. All times are Eastern. NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Liberty County at Mary Persons –– 4 p.m.
Location: Forsyth, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Liberty County vs. Mary Persons on the NFHS Network
Thomasville at Gordon Lee –– 4 p.m.
Location: Chickamauga, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Thomasville vs. Gordon Lee on the NFHS Network
Elite Scholars Academy vs. Johnson –– 5 p.m.
Location: Jonesboro, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Elite Scholars Academy vs. Johnson on the NFHS Network
Bryan County at Savannah Arts Academy –– 5 p.m.
Location: Savannah, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Bryan County vs. Savannah Arts Academy on the NFHS Network
East Paulding at Pope –– 5:30 p.m.
Location: Marietta, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: East Paulding vs. Pope on the NFHS Network
Banks County at Armuchee –– 5:30 p.m.
Location: Rome, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Banks County vs. Armuchee on the NFHS Network
Creekview at Milton –– 5:30 p.m.
Location: Milton, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Creekview vs. Milton on the NFHS Network
Alpharetta at McIntosh –– 6 p.m.
Location: Peachtree City, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: Alpharetta vs. McIntosh on the NFHS Network
White County at Heritage –– 6 p.m.
Location: Ringgold, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: White County vs. Heritage on the NFHS Network
East Jackson at Woodland-Stockbridge –– 6 p.m.
Location: Stockbridge, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: East Jackson vs. Woodland-Stockbridge on the NFHS Network
River Ridge at Jackson County –– 6 p.m.
Location: Hoschton, Georgia
WATCH LIVE: River Ridge vs. East Jackson on the NFHS Network
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.