Georgia High School Volleyball Playoffs Live Streams: How to Watch Tuesday's GHSA Games (Oct. 20)

The road to the Georgia high school volleyball state championships continues Tuesday, Oct. 20, with playoff matches across the state and several of the state's most successful programs looking to extend their seasons.

Among the teams taking the court are Gordon Lee, Milton, Pope, McIntosh and Savannah Arts Academy, with each hoping to move one step closer to a GHSA state championship.

The opening-round postseason action offers fans a chance to follow schools from different classifications, including matchups in metro Atlanta, northwest Georgia, middle Georgia and the Savannah area.

The NFHS Network has scheduled broadcasts of Tuesday's playoff matches, giving fans an opportunity to watch their favorite teams compete for a place in the next round.

Here are some of the most intriguing matchups, followed by the streaming schedule.

Gordon Lee Hosts Thomasville in Playoff Opener

One of Georgia's most successful volleyball teams takes the court Tuesday when Gordon Lee hosts Thomasville in Chickamauga.

Gordon Lee enters with a 40-3 record, making the Trojans one of the state's most impressive teams entering the postseason.

Thomasville brings a 19-13 record and an opportunity to produce a major upset.

The Bulldogs have navigated a challenging regular season and now face a team that has lost only three matches.

For Gordon Lee, the goal is to maintain the consistency that produced 40 victories and continue its pursuit of a state championship.

The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Creekview Visits Milton in Metro Atlanta Showdown

Milton hosts Creekview in another notable playoff matchup Tuesday evening.

The Eagles have competed against strong opponents throughout the regular season and enter the postseason with the opportunity to make a deep run.

Creekview faces the challenge of playing on the road against a program familiar with high-level competition.

Both teams know the stakes are considerably higher in the playoffs, where a single defeat can end a season.

The matchup is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET in Milton.

Savannah Arts Academy Faces Bryan County

Another intriguing matchup takes place in Savannah, where Savannah Arts Academy hosts Bryan County.

The teams enter with similar records. Bryan County is 27-10, while Savannah Arts Academy is 27-14.

Both programs have demonstrated the ability to win consistently, setting up a potentially competitive postseason contest.

The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere, Pope hosts East Paulding, McIntosh welcomes Alpharetta and Heritage hosts White County as Tuesday's playoff schedule stretches across Georgia.

How to Watch Georgia High School Volleyball Playoffs Today

What: 2026 GHSA Girls Volleyball State Playoffs

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026

Where: Various locations across Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

The following matches appear on the NFHS Network's Georgia playoff streaming schedule. All times are Eastern. NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Liberty County at Mary Persons –– 4 p.m.

Location: Forsyth, Georgia

Thomasville at Gordon Lee –– 4 p.m.

Location: Chickamauga, Georgia

Location: Jonesboro, Georgia

Bryan County at Savannah Arts Academy –– 5 p.m.

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Location: Marietta, Georgia

Location: Rome, Georgia

Location: Milton, Georgia

Alpharetta at McIntosh –– 6 p.m.

Location: Peachtree City, Georgia

White County at Heritage –– 6 p.m.

Location: Ringgold, Georgia

Location: Stockbridge, Georgia

River Ridge at Jackson County –– 6 p.m.

Location: Hoschton, Georgia