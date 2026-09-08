Top 10 Georgia High School Football Quarterbacks: Week 3 (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Three weeks into the Georgia high school football season, we're beginning to learn something important about ranking quarterbacks.

There are a lot of them.

CJ Cypher is trading places with Cooper Shumate, moving up to No. 1 on our list as he keeps throwing touchdowns for one of the best teams in America. Shumate apparently considers the forward pass optional when 300 rushing yards will do. And Charlie Baxter has spent three weeks producing numbers that look like he should adjust the difficulty level.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in Georgia high school football through Week 3.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Cypher completed 26 of 34 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton beat Catholic of Louisiana 61-27. Through three games, Cypher has thrown for 951 yards, 15 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing nearly 77% of his passes.

2. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Shumate rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns and added another score through the air in Monroe Area's 49-17 win over Habersham Central. He now ranks among Georgia's leaders with 1,214 total yards through three games, including 755 on the ground.

3. Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage, So.

Baxter threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and three more scores in a 41-24 win over Pepperell. He;s produced 1,217 total yards through three games, the second-highest total in Georgia, while Christian Heritage has opened 3-0.

4. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Thomas County Central was off in Week 3, so McPherson stays put based on what he's already done with 10 touchdowns in two dominant victories. His six-rushing-touchdown performance against Colquitt County remains one of the best quarterback performances we've seen this season.

5. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Frazier needed only eight attempts to throw for 222 yards and five touchdowns as Newton set a school scoring record in a 71-7 win over Locust Grove. The sophomore now has 11 touchdown passes for a Newton team that has opened 3-0.

6. Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Rahman completed 14 of 18 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns as North Gwinnett improved to 3-0 with a 34-21 win over Walton. His résumé this season now includes wins over Grayson, Collins Hill and Walton.

7. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Heard County had the week off, but Tisdale has already accounted for 11 touchdowns in two games, including nine through the air. He gets a chance to make another statement Friday against Bowdon.

8. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Jr.

Patterson delivered when Baldwin needed him most, hitting Justin Burton for a 68-yard game-winning touchdown with 54 seconds remaining in a 20-14 comeback victory over Dublin. Baldwin is 3-0, and Patterson has thrown for 848 yards through three games.

9. James Mobley, Calvary Day, Sr.

Mobley and Calvary Day stayed perfect with a 44-0 win over St. Pius X, with the Cavaliers throwing for 303 yards. Mobley has 693 passing yards and eight touchdowns through three games for a 3-0 team.

10. Cannon Robinson, Westlake, Jr.

Robinson crashes the top 10 after throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns and adding a rushing score in Westlake's 48-24 win over Hillgrove. He has nine touchdown passes without an interception this season, and Westlake is 3-0.

Just Outside the Top 10

Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek: Hill accounted for three touchdowns in Sandy Creek's 28-19 win over North Clayton, keeping the Patriots undefeated.

Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood: Chatman completed 10 of 12 passes for 144 yards and added 85 rushing yards as Brookwood moved to 3-0 with a 55-20 win over South Gwinnett.

Caden Jones, Lassiter: The sophomore threw three more touchdowns in Lassiter's 48-6 win over Apalachee and has now thrown at least three TD passes in all three games of a 3-0 start.