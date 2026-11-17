Sandy Creek senior Madison Reckley never expected to become one of Georgia's standout defenders. In fact, she never intended to play basketball.

Her journey began in sixth grade when her sister's team needed another player to avoid forfeiting. Her family threw her onto the court, and she was like a fish out of water.

Reckley never intended to play basketball, but when her sister’s team needed another player to avoid forfeiting, her career began as her family threw her on the court in 6th grade, like a fish out of water.

“My mom [and them] threw me out on the court. I had no clue what I was doing, had never touched a basketball or did any of that!” Madison says. “So I was just out there playing defense.”

Now, years later, Reckley’s love for defense hasn’t changed. What started as an innocent approach to keep her head above water became one of her defining strengths and favorite aspects of the game. Her love for defense has earned her 2024-25 AAU|AEBL Defensive Player of the Year and 2025-26 GHSA Region 2-AAA Defensive Player of the Year.

From Accidental Player to Defensive Standout

Now entering her senior year as Sandy Creek’s only senior, Reckley is looking to finish her high school career by winning a championship.

Known as a defensive dog, Reckley has averaged roughly three steals per game throughout her varsity career. Her defensive presence helped Sandy Creek reach the 2026 GHSA Class 3A championship game, where the Patriots forced 23 turnovers before falling 65-63 in overtime to Heritage-Catoosa.

With three years of varsity basketball under her belt, she is going into her senior year looking for a championship.

Finding Confidence Beyond Sandy Creek

This past summer, Reckley earned a spot on the Bahamas women's national basketball team, becoming one of just two high school players on the roster for the Women's AmeriCup Centrobasket qualifiers in Nicaragua. Competing alongside experienced adult players ages 18 to 40, she had to fight for her place on the court.

As she recalls her time in the Bahamas, she says, “I went in there nervous. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to expect. I’m going out of the country.”

The Bahamas league gave Madison a chance to earn her minutes, going from being a leader to listening to the leaders.

Reflecting on her experience, Reckley says, “Going into the Bahamas league, I actually gained confidence. Gained my shooting confidence, and confidence all around.”

Being allowed to be herself, meet new people, and discover who she is on the court has produced a player Georgia needs to watch.

Reckley isn’t just a basketball player. She’s also an entrepreneur who runs her own hair business and does hair for her community. She has a big heart and loves helping others, and now, in her final year, Reckley is playing with her sister and dreaming big.

"Win a state championship. That's what my sister needs—to win a state championship."