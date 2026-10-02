Lee County vs. Coffee Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia Top 20 Football Showdown

Lee County doesn't get much time to recover from its first loss of the season.

One week after falling to nationally ranked Thomas County Central, the Trojans hit the road Friday to face another undefeated opponent.

Coffee enters 5-0 and ranked No. 16 in the latest High School On SI Georgia Top 25 State Rankings.

Lee County is 4-1 and remains No. 10 despite last week's 49-26 loss to Thomas County Central.

That makes Friday night's game one of Georgia's better matchups: a Top 10 team trying to rebound against an undefeated Top 20 opponent playing at home.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Douglas, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Lee County vs. Coffee

What: No. 10 Lee County Trojans at No. 16 Coffee Trojans

When: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Coffee High School, Douglas, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Lee County vs. Coffee on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Lee County Faces Another Major Test

Lee County opened the season with four consecutive victories and climbed to No. 7 in Georgia before last week's showdown with Thomas County Central.

The Yellow Jackets handed Lee County its first defeat, winning 49-26 behind a huge performance from Duke quarterback commit Aidan McPherson.

McPherson rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns and accounted for 370 total yards.

The loss dropped Lee County three positions to No. 10 in the latest High School On SI Georgia rankings.

But the Trojans' body of work still includes victories over Miami Carol City and Colquitt County.

There is no easy rebound game waiting for them.

Coffee Quietly Reaches 5-0

Coffee hasn't received the same attention as some of Georgia's nationally ranked powers, but the Trojans have yet to lose.

Coffee improved to 5-0 last week with a 35-14 road victory over Tift County.

The Trojans are No. 16 in this week's High School On SI Georgia Top 25 and now get their best opportunity of the season to climb.

A home victory over No. 10 Lee County would give Coffee a signature win and keep its perfect season intact.

Top 20 Matchup in Douglas

This is exactly the type of game that can reshape the middle of Georgia's Top 25.

Lee County can demonstrate that last week's loss came against an elite opponent and immediately begin another winning streak.

Coffee can move to 6-0 and make a strong case to climb well beyond No. 16.

The matchup also provides an interesting contrast.

Lee County enters after playing one of the most demanding games on its schedule.

Coffee enters undefeated, at home and with an opportunity to establish itself as one of the state's legitimate contenders.

One team leaves Douglas with a major addition to its resume.

High School On SI will provide Georgia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.