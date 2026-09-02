Top 10 Georgia High School Football Quarterbacks After Week 2

Last week we blamed the World Cup for the delay in rankings, but this week — no more excuses.

Georgia has given us two weeks of football, which is enough evidence to start separating those with a hot start from those who stay hot.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in Georgia high school football, week 2

1. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Shumate produced one of the wildest performances of Week 2, throwing for 327 yards, rushing for 176, and accounting for seven touchdowns in a 52-35 win over Loganville. Through two games, he has piled up 805 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

2. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Cypher followed a four-touchdown opener and six touchdowns in Carrollton's 61-6 win over Columbia. He has over 550 passing yards for a Trojans offense that has scored 116 points.

3. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

The Duke commit threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns as Thomas County Central rolled past Lincoln 63-14. He opened the season by accounting for seven touchdowns against Colquitt County — six on the ground — and has jumpstarted TCC's 2-0 start.

4. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Tisdale has accounted for 11 touchdowns through two games. He's stayed efficient in Heard County's blowout Week 2 win, and defenses still haven't found an answer through two games.

5. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Sr.

Patterson followed his monster season opener by throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns against Hephzibah. Baldwin is 2-0, and its quarterback has already surpassed 600 passing yards.

6. Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Hill helped Sandy Creek knock off its second Class 7A opponent in as many weeks, throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores against Douglas County. The numbers aren't as outrageous as some above him, but beating Grayson and Douglas County certainly is.

7. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Frazier completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns as Newton beat Roswell 42-15. The sophomore has thrown six touchdown passes through two games, while helping Newton open the season with consecutive wins over quality opponents.

8. James Mobley, Calvary Day, Sr.

Mobley threw three touchdown passes in Calvary Day's 30-13 win over Jenkins after passing for over 300 yards in Week 1. The Cavaliers are 2-0.

9. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Wiggins threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and another score against Warner Robins. Even in a one-point loss, the sophomore produced nearly 300 yards of offense.

10. Michael Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.

Miller accounted for 313 total yards and three touchdowns as Greater Atlanta Christian knocked off Calhoun 24-17. His 110 rushing yards helped GAC hand one of Georgia's traditional powers an early-season loss.

Just Outside the Top 10

Tucker Parson, Hart County: Parson completed 18 of 22 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-12 win over Madison County.

Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett: Rahman remains firmly in the conversation after helping North Gwinnett open 2-0, including its season-opening win over Grayson.

Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood: Chatman threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns as Brookwood improved to 2-0 with a 36-8 win over Mill Creek.

Jayce Johnson, Lowndes: Johnson made his season debut by completing 8 of 11 passes for 181 yards while accounting for three touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Harris County.