Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season gave us seven rushing touchdowns from one back, 440 passing yards from a quarterback who keeps making himself impossible to leave off this list,t and 309 rushing yards from another player who somehow still had a touchdown pass left in him.

We also got three interceptions from one linebacker, five tackles for loss from another defender, and a 204-yard rushing performance in a game between the top two teams in Class 3A where every yard actually mattered.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers,s and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Oct. 29-31. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Czar Daniels, QB, Columbia.

Da’Kobie Henry, RB/FS, Taylor County

Henry rushed for 175 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 carries as Taylor County piled up 729 yards of offense in a 74-19 victory over Marion County.

Jae’Veon Williams, RB, Pierce County

Williams rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in Pierce County’s 48-6 win over Islands. Seven touchdowns get you invited back.

CJ Cypher, QB, Carrollton

Cypher completed 22 of 29 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns as Carrollton finished the regular season 10-0 with a 48-17 victory over East Coweta.

Jayce Johnson, QB, Lowndes

Johnson rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries as Lowndes edged Valdosta 32-31 in the Winnersville Classic. The victory kept the Vikings undefeated and handed their rival its first loss of the season.

Jaiden Knight, RB, Appling County

Knight rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as Appling County defeated Toombs County 11-7 in a matchup of the top two teams in Class 3A.

Daylan Maxwell, RB, Jackson County

Maxwell rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns as Jackson County defeated Clarke Central 33-14 in a game that decided the Region 8 championship.

Austen Kitchings, WR, Jefferson

Kitchings caught eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns as Jefferson defeated North Oconee 27-17, snapping North Oconee’s 40-game region winning streak.

Peyton Key, LB, Lithonia

Key recorded 18 tackles and three tackles for loss as Lithonia knocked off previously unbeaten Tucker 27-21.

Isaac Andrews, DE, Thomas County Central

Andrews recorded five tackles for loss as Thomas County Central held Coffee to just 51 total yards in a 26-7 victory.

Bishop Dameron, LB, Blessed Trinity

Dameron intercepted three passes as Blessed Trinity improved to 9-0 with a 70-7 victory over Chattahoochee.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School On SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 11.