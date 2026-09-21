Week 5 gave us six touchdown catches from one receiver, seven scores from two different quarterbacks and another two-way performance that looked like somebody forgot to tell DeMarco Cody he was supposed to pick a side of the ball.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Cayden Waye, Ola.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 17-19.

Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in next week’s polls.

Ta’Shawn Poole, WR/S, Howard

Poole caught nine passes for 249 yards and six touchdowns as Howard stunned Baldwin 49-43. He also contributed seven tackles, including one for loss, in the historic victory.

Zavion DeShazier, QB, Howard

DeShazier completed 14 of 20 passes for 325 yards and seven touchdowns as Howard built a 35-8 halftime lead and held off Baldwin for a 49-43 victory.

Cannon Robinson, QB, Westlake

Robinson threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns while adding 64 rushing yards and two more scores as Westlake outlasted Houston County 61-51. He accounted for seven touchdowns in a game that produced 112 points.

DeMarco Cody, WR/DB, Columbia

Cody caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes, forced a fumble and recorded seven solo tackles as Columbia defeated Hapeville Charter 34-21.

Eli Brock, QB, Bremen

Brock passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and two more scores as unbeaten Bremen shut out Mount Zion 44-0.

Cason Carrigan, QB, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Carrigan completed 14 of 21 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 102 yards and four more scores in ELCA’s 42-37 victory over St. Anne-Pacelli.

Kolson Howell, RB, Lumpkin County

Howell rushed for 159 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries in Lumpkin County’s 42-35 win over East Forsyth. His fifth score came on fourth-and-2 with 3:28 remaining to break a 35-35 tie.

Eron Mallard, WR/RB, Benedictine

Mallard caught seven passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards and another score as Benedictine rallied past previously unbeaten Statesboro 42-21.

Andrew Beard, RB, Prince Avenue Christian

Beard rushed nine times for 227 yards and four touchdowns as Prince Avenue Christian defeated Trinity Christian 56-17, averaging more than 25 yards per carry.

Demarcus Simmons, DL, Gainesville

Simmons recorded three tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles as Gainesville defeated Oceanside Collegiate 40-22, helping the Red Elephants take control early.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 5.