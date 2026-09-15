Georgia High School Football QB Index: Top 10 Quarterbacks After Week 4

Georgia high school football has reached the point in the season where a quarterback can no longer live entirely on one great Friday night.

Four weeks in, trends are becoming résumés — at least 2026 résumés — and that makes this the right time to give our weekly quarterback rankings a slight adjustment.

Welcome to the Georgia QB Index.

The idea is simple: Who is playing quarterback best in the state right now? The index is based primarily on what players have done during the 2026 season, with recent production, efficiency, quality of competition and team results all considered. What somebody did last year or where he sits in recruiting rankings isn't enough to hold a spot.

And unlike a static Top 10, we'll show the movement each week. A big Friday can send somebody flying up the board. An ordinary one can leave the door open for someone else.

Here is the Week 4 Georgia QB Index.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 1 (—)

Cypher completed 26 of 35 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns in Carrollton's 63-7 win over Hapeville Charter. The sophomore remains No. 1 after another massive night for the unbeaten Trojans.

2. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 2 (—)

Shumate accounted for 465 yards of offense and six touchdowns as Monroe Area rolled past Flowery Branch 56-14. His ability to take over games as both a runner and passer continues to make this a legitimate race for No. 1.

3. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Nobody made a louder case this week than Wiggins, who threw for 379 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and two more scores against Perry. 494 total yards and eight touchdowns is enough to crash the top three.

4. Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage, So.

Last week: 3 (↓1)

Baxter completed 11 of 13 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns as Christian Heritage improved to 4-0 with a 49-21 win over Chestatee. All five touchdown passes came in the first quarter.

5. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Last week: 5 (—)

Frazier threw five touchdown passes on only 11 attempts and rushed for another score as Newton buried Warner Robins 70-14. Six touchdowns on eight completions and three carries is efficiency bordering on rude.

6. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: 7 (↑1)

Tisdale threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more as Heard County overwhelmed Bowdon 46-6. The Braves are 3-0, and their quarterback continues to create problems with both his arm and legs.

7. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 4 (↓3)

McPherson was efficient again, completing 14 of 18 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a 35-7 win over Lithonia. He isn't falling because he played poorly; three quarterbacks simply produced bigger Week 4 statements.

8. Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Hill completed 13 of 16 passes for 240 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions as Sandy Creek shut out Fayette County 51-0. The Patriots are 4-0, and Hill's latest performance earns him his first spot in the QB Index.

9. Cannon Robinson, Westlake, Jr.

Last week: 10 (↑1)

Robinson and Westlake improved to 4-0 with a 42-14 victory over Northside, with the Lions throwing for 202 yards. Robinson has now helped Westlake score at least 35 points in every game this season.

10. Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Chatman completed 9 of 11 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown as Brookwood edged Marist 27-21 to improve to 4-0. His 80-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass helped put the Broncos ahead for good and earns him a place in this week's index.

On the Radar

Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett: Rahman falls out after holding the No. 6 spot last week, but an undefeated North Gwinnett team keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Kamden Patterson, Baldwin: Patterson was No. 8 last week but Baldwin's open date gave several quarterbacks an opportunity to jump him.

James Mobley, Calvary Day: Mobley drops from No. 9 after completing 10 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two interceptions in a 28-14 loss to Ambassador Christian.

JR Harris, Central-Carrollton: One week after throwing for a school-record 614 yards, Harris helped Central survive Houston County 73-66 in overtime. He may be one more big Friday away from forcing his way into the Index.