Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

At this point, Georgia high school football players are making our job much harder.

Week 3 brought another collection of huge performances across the state, from Buford’s defense turning turnovers into touchdowns to Lee County producing one of the wildest comebacks of the young season.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with help from fans, readers, and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Josh Frazier, QB, Newton.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Aug. 31-Sept. 5. Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s High School on SI Georgia's Athlete of the Week post.

Jameer Cantrell, DB/WR, Buford

Cantrell returned two fumbles for touchdowns, intercepted a pass, and caught a 27-yard touchdown as Buford’s defense overwhelmed Mallard Creek in a 41-7 win.

Donterrius Mincey, RB, Toombs County

Mincey scored all seven of Toombs County’s touchdowns, rushing 29 times for 255 yards in a 49-21 victory over Swainsboro.

Matt Schletty, QB, Roswell

Schletty accounted for seven touchdowns, completing 17 of 25 passes for 293 yards and five scores while rushing for 96 yards and two more in Roswell’s 52-17 win over Etowah.

Cooper Shumate, QB, Monroe Area

Shumate rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns, including a 93-yard score, and threw for 84 yards and another touchdown as Monroe Area beat Habersham Central 49-17.

Jaden Upshaw, WR/RET, Lee County

Upshaw caught 11 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns before returning a punt 50 yards for the go-ahead score as Lee County erased an 11-point deficit in the final minutes to beat Sequoyah 43-32.

CJ Cipher, QB, Carrollton

Cipher completed 26 of 34 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns as Carrollton piled up 674 yards of offense in a 61-27 victory over Catholic of Baton Rouge.

La’Derrick Perkins, RB/ATH, Cairo

Perkins scored four touchdowns in Cairo’s 52-13 win over Hardaway, finding the end zone on a 60-yard kickoff return, a 43-yard reception and two rushing scores.

Austin Stinson, RB, Houston County

Stinson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and added three receptions for 38 yards and another score in Houston County’s 45-14 victory over Jones County.

Ranquavious Morris, ATH, Burke County

Morris scored twice on the ground, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 76 yards for a touchdown as Burke County defeated Southeast Bulloch 30-7.

Leland Holder, QB, Taylor County

Holder threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards and another score as Taylor County improved to 3-0 with a 41-14 victory over Manchester.

Mark Durden, RB/DB, Jeff Davis

Durden rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in Jeff Davis’ 40-0 win over Metter.

Kharim Hughley, QB, Gainesville

Hughley accounted for all three Gainesville touchdowns, throwing for 188 yards and two scores while rushing for 61 yards and another touchdown in a 24-21 loss to East St. Louis.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 3.