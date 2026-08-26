Lil Wayne's Son Is Kicking for a Georgia High School — and He Already Has a D1 Offer

There are few things more Georgia high school football than playing under the lights on the weekend.

What's not expected is Lil Wayne — yes, that Lil Wayne — showing up to watch his son play and leaving everybody to spend the next few days asking, "Wait, Wayne did what?" Welcome to Gainesville football, Dwayne Carter III.

Carter Debuted on the Road Against the Defending National Champions

The Gainesville senior and son of Lil Wayne made his debut for the Red Elephants on Saturday against defending national champion Buford, connecting on field goals of 35 and 25 yards in the first half. Or, as one fan put it afterward, "Gainesville had Tha Carter III out there on special teams."

Come on, we should have saw that one coming.

Carter's second kick pulled Gainesville within a point at 7–6, and for a half his leg kept the Red Elephants in range of a Buford team that eventually pulled away, 39–19. The Wolves led just 10–6 at the break before turning the second half into something more familiar to anyone who's watched them lately.

Somewhere between all the four- and five-star prospects, the ESPN2 cameras and the fanfare surrounding the defending champions, Gainesville's kicker quietly became one of the more interesting names on the field. Then the internet found out who his dad was. And suddenly A Milli people wanted to see the tape.

A video of Carter began circulating nationally, and suddenly a new level of attention followed a player whose football story was already worth a look before most people made the connection.

From Soccer to a Division I Football Offer

Carter transferred to Gainesville from North Atlanta and has a background in soccer. That says more about his future in football than most people would think. This isn't a celebrity's son dressed up as a recruiting story. He already has a Division I offer.

Deion Sanders Has Already Made an Offer

And the offer comes from perhaps the most fitting coach imaginable: Deion Sanders at Colorado. At his first team meeting at Colorado, Coach Sanders famously said, “I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it's Louis." What kind of Louis V luggage is Dwayne exactly? That's to be determined, but you can be sure that it’s monogrammed and expensive.

Now that the word's out, the attention will only grow. Being Lil Wayne's son means a routine high school field goal travels a lot farther on social media than any of his kicks through the uprights. So, Dwayne Carter III, we wish you all the best this season.

No Ceilings.