Vote: Who is the Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week? (Sept. 14 - 19)

Last week was another exciting chapter in the 2026 high school softball season in Georgia. We had some exciting finishes, thrilling upsets and individuals that put together some tremendous performances.

As we inch closer to the start of the playoffs this season, each game will be of the upmost importance. However, before we start looking ahead, let us recognize some of the outstanding players from last week's action.

Our nominees this week include pitchers who controlled the flow of the game, offensive playmakers that could turn the tide with one swing of the bat and utility players who can do anything you ask of them for their respective teams.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Chloe Wolfenbarger of Harris County.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day

In two games from the circle last week, Fuller went 2-0 and pitched a complete game in both of the wins for the Vikings. She allowed six total hits, zero earned runs and struck out 16 batters. Meanwhile, in three games from the plate, she finished with four hits, one double, one RBI and scored two runs.

Lyric Jones, First Presbyterian Day

In three games from the plate, Jones finished with four hits, three home runs, seven RBIs, three stolen bases and six runs scored. She also earned the win in the 15-1 win over John Milledge Academy. Jones pitched a complete game where she allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out nine batters.

Kassidy Scott, Newton

In the 21-2 win over South Gwinnett, Scott went three-for-four with one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Carder Brock, Cartersville

In the 13-0 win over Cass, Brock tallied three hits, one home run, three RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. She also finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored in the 12-0 win over Cedartown.

Lakiaya Banks, Cartersville

Banks is another member of the Lady Canes' squad that had a stellar week from the plate. In the two wins combined, she finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Kennady Patrick, Lee County

In the 7-4 win over Houston County, Patrick finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Keagan Pounds, Alexander

In the 16-1 win over Chapel Hill, Pounds went three-for-three with one triple, two doubles, four RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored. She also went 2-1 on the week from the circle. In the three games combined, Pounds pitched 12 innings allowing five hits, two earned runs and struck out 16 batters.

Kennedy Reliford, Luella

In the three wins last week, Reliford finished with five hits, two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs, four stolen bases and 10 runs scored.

Brylyn Dressel, Cross Creek

Dressel put together her best performance from the plate since mid-August in the 19-5 win over Hephzibah last week. She went three-for-four with one home run, one triple, three RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.

Caroline Karamis, Etowah

In last week's action, Karamis averaged .462 from the plate with three singles, three doubles, three RBIs and scored five runs.

Alyssa Martin, South Effingham

In three games last week, Martin finished with five hits, two home runs, one triple, five RBIs and six runs scored.

Kaylee Sitten, Sonoraville

In the 11-2 win over Murray County, Sitten finished with three hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and one run scored.

Brooklyn Atha, Buford

In the two wins for the Lady Wolves last week, Atha finished with five hits, three home runs, seven RBIs, six runs scored and one stolen base.

Layla Hendrick, Columbus

Hendrick had a busy and productive week from the plate last week in five games. In total, she tallied 10 hits, three home runs, two triples, six doubles, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored.

Megan Wrigley, Pace Academy

Wrigley had her best week of the season last week when she finished with seven hits, two home runs, one triple, one double, seven RBIs, four stolen bases and six runs scored. She also pitched three innings, allowed zero hits, zero earned runs and struck out five batters.

Camryn Pace, Greater Atlanta Christian

In two games last week, Pace finished with three hits, two home runs, six RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.