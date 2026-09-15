Vote: Who is the Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week? (Sept. 7 - 12)

We are back for another week of the High School On SI Georgia high school softball player of the week poll, and this week's poll features 12 nominees. This week's poll features some familiar names as they continue to excel on the diamond, and we also have some first-timers who are nominated this week.

These athletes displayed leadership, skills in all facets of their game and the will to help their team win.

As we continue along this season in Georgia, you can expect these same individuals to continue to put together top performances for their teams. You can also expect numerous players outside of this week's nominees to step in the forefront as we inch closer to the playoffs this season.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Chloe Wolfenbarger of Harris County

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Alyssa Martin, South Effingham

Martin had another exceptional week from the plate in three games last week. She finished with seven hits, two home runs, one double, five RBIs and six runs scored.

Cadi Hendry, South Effingham

Like Martin, Hendry also had an excellent week from the plate as she hit two home runs. Hendry finished with five total hits, five RBIs and four runs scored to go along with her two home runs.

Danni Lynn, South Effingham

Lynn is the third member of the Mustangs that is nominated for this week's player of the week as she enjoyed similar success offensively as her teammates. She tallied five hits, two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs and five runs scored. Lynn also maintained an impressive fielding percentage as she is now fielding .980 for the season.

Kennady Patrick, Lee County

In three games last week, Patrick finished with five hits, three home runs, one triple, nine RBIs and six runs scored. She also maintained her perfect fielding percentage for another week.

Paisley Brown, Dacula

In the 11-3 win over Peachtree Ridge, Brown went 2/4 with one home run, one triple, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. Brown also earned the win from the circle as she pitched five innings. She allowed four hits, three earned runs and struck out five batters.

Zoie Shiflett, Cartersville

Shiflett continues to impress as she had another stellar week from the plate and the circle. In the win over River Ridge, Shiflett came through in the clutch as she blasted a solo shot which sealed the win. She also earned the win by pitching a complete game. In the 9-1 win over Woodland, Shiflett finished with two hits, one home run and two RBIs.

Lyric Jones, First Presbyterian Day

In the 12-0 win over Mount de Sales Academy, Jones hit one home run, drove in five runs and scored two runs. She also earned the win from the circle as she pitched a one-hit shutout in four innings as she struck out 11 batters.

Chloe Wolfenbarger, Harris County

Wolfenbarger went 2-0 on the week from the circle as she put together two performances that were arguably the best this season. In the 9-0 win over Whitewater, Wolfenbarger pitched a complete game as she allowed one hit with 15 strikeouts. Two days later, she led the way as she helped her team give Buford their first loss of the season. She pitched five innings, allowed seven hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out four batters. Offensively, Wolfenbarger finished with six hits, one double, four RBIs and one run scored in three games.

Kate Kennedy, Hebron Christian Academy

In four games from the circle last week, Kennedy was dealing as she helped led her team to three wins. She pitched 20 and 1/3 innings allowing 14 hits, eight earned runs, 11 walks and struck out 28 batters.

Chloe Hill, Adairsville

In the win over Coahulla Creek, Hill finished with four hits, one triple, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the next game which was a win over Walker, she tallied two hits, one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. In the last game of the week which was an 11-5 win over Northwest Whitfield, Hill recorded four hits, two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Rayleigh Faircloth, David Emanuel Academy

In two games last week, Faircloth finished with four hits, one home run, seven RBIs and one run scored. She also went 2-0 from the circle with seven total innings pitched. Faircloth allowed four total hits, zero earned runs and struck out eight batters.

Jaila Meredith, Langston Hughes

In the two wins for Langston Hughes last week, Meredith finished with five hits, two home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored.