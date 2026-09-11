Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Austin Riley to Hit Home Run vs. Phillies)

We have finally made it to Friday, so let's try to get the weekend started right by cashing in on a couple of home run bets.

There are three players I'm targeting to go deep today, including Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East duel.

Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+550)

Austin Riley Home Run (+550)

Randy Arozarena Home Run (+240)

Pirates vs. Cubs Home Run Bet

Pick: Bryan Reynolds +550

Bryan Reynolds has shown fantastic power when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His slugging percentage improves from .415 against righties to .445 against lefties, and six of his 16 home runs have come against lefties, despite only 35% of his at-bats being against left-handed pitchers.

He and the Pirates will face a lefty starter today in Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, who, despite having a strong ERA of 3.91, has had some trouble keeping the ball in the park this season. He has a home runs allowed rate of 1.9 per nine innings pitched.

That all sets Reynolds up to be a great home run bet at +550 odds.

Phillies vs. Braves Home Run Bet

Pick: Austin Riley +550

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies tonight when they take on the Atlanta Braves, and while he's done plenty of work to improve his ERA, which was abysmal in the first half of the season, he is still allowing 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched.

That's why I'm going to bet on Austin Riley of the Braves to hit a home run at home tonight. Riley has had great success against Nola throughout his career, sporting a .338 batting average and having already hit six home runs in 68 at-bats against him.

Mariners vs. Athletics Home Run Bet

Pick: Randy Arozarena +240

Jeffrey Springs has one of the highest home run-allowed rates in baseball this season, giving up 2.3 dingers per nine innings pitched. He gets the start for the Athletics against the Seattle Mariners tonight, so let's bet on the Mariners' best bat against left-handed pitchers. Randy Arozarena has hit seven home runs in 144 at-bats against lefties this season, and he has a slugging percentage of .500 against them.

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