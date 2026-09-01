Vote: Who Was Georgia's High School Football Player of the Week? (Week 2)

Week 1 introduced us to plenty of names. Week 2 apparently decided introductions were no longer necessary.

Before we get there, though, congratulations are in order. Evans running back/cornerback Brycen Gault won the Week 1 Georgia Football Player of the Week poll with 57% of the vote. Gault rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and picked off two passes on defense, returning one 75 yards for another score in Evans' 37-20 win over Harlem.

Now for week 2. Newton knocked off another ranked opponent. Blessed Trinity survived Milton by a point. Mount Vernon notched a milestone win. There was plenty to choose from.

Review the nominees below and cast your vote. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced next week.

CJ Cypher, QB, Carrollton

Cypher completed 23 of 30 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns as Carrollton overwhelmed Columbia 61-6.

Zach Watts, RB, Carrollton

Watts rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and added six receptions for 86 yards and two more scores, finishing with 186 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Carter Perrin, ATH, Jefferson

Perrin scored three different ways in Jefferson's 55-21 win over Westside, returning a kickoff 70 yards, taking an interception back 45 and catching a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Christian Hayes, QB, Thomasville

Hayes rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 86 yards in Thomasville's 45-21 victory over Bainbridge.

Mark Durden, RB/DB, Jeff Davis

Durden rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and added an interception as Jeff Davis rolled past Clinch County 42-7.

Josiah Frazier, QB, Newton

Frazier completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns as Newton pulled away for a 42-15 victory over Roswell.

MJ Craft, RB, Blessed Trinity

Craft scored all three Blessed Trinity touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Milton, including the go-ahead 4-yard score with 3:57 remaining. He finished with 74 yards on 27 carries.

Taurean Rawlins, WR, Mount Vernon

The Georgia commit caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard score with 1:58 remaining, in Mount Vernon's 34-28 win over Whitefield Academy.

Elijah Hutchinson, RB/LB, Aquinas

Hutchinson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and added five solo tackles and two tackles for loss in Aquinas' 28-14 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

Carter Allen, K, Bremen

Allen connected on field goals of 51 and 39 yards in Bremen's 41-3 win over Haralson County, one of Week 2's top special-teams performances.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 2.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.